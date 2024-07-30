Award-Winning New Zealand String Quartet Embark On First New Zealand Tour With New Musician

Photo/Supplied

The New Zealand String Quartet (NZSQ) is thrilled to announce their upcoming Soundscapes tour, visiting seven locations across the North Island of Aotearoa. This is NZSQ’s first tour on home soil following their win for Best Classical Artist at the 2024 Aotearoa Music Awards (AMA) and presents a highly anticipated opportunity for audiences to see the ensemble perform with new violinist Peter Clark.

The Soundscapes tour, part of the NZSQ's 2024 season of the same name, ventures beyond the usual concert hall setting. From intimate art galleries, such as DEPOT Artspace in Devonport and Webb’s Auction House in Wellington, to lively grassroots music venues, such as The Jam Factory in Tauranga and The Sound Lounge in Te Pahū.

At the start of August, the ensemble will return to Aotearoa after a month abroad performing in several Canadian summer chamber music festivals. NZSQ General Manager, Aislinn Ryan says, “The opportunity to showcase New Zealand music on an international stage was an exciting one so soon after our win at the 2024 AMAs. It was also our first international tour with our newest member, Peter Clark. The Quartet is now excited to return home to showcase our new line up for New Zealand audiences.”

The NZSQ's signature style shines through in their expertly curated concert programs, designed to engage music lovers of all backgrounds. Each performance features a work by one of two New Zealand composers, Claire Cowan and Leonie Holmes, as well as familiar works from classical canon. All pieces are preceded by lively introductions by the Quartet members themselves, illuminating the stories behind the music and enriching the concert experience.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

New Zealand String Quartet: Soundscapes, North Island Tour 2024:

• Friday 30 August 2024 – DEPOT Artspace, Devonport, Auckland

• Sunday 1 September 2024 – The Arts House Trust, Pah Homestead, Hillsborough,

Auckland

• Wednesday 4 September 2024 – The Lodge, Paeroa, Waikato

• Thursday 5 September 2024 - The Jam Factory, Tauranga, Bay of Plenty

• Friday 6 September 2024 – The Sound Lounge, Te Pahū, Waikato

• Sunday 8 September 2024 – Cambridge Town Hall, Cambridge, Waikato

• Thursday 12 September 2024 – Webb’s Auction House, Wellington

• Friday 18 October 2024 – Creative Arts Napier, Napier, Hawke’s Bay

© Scoop Media

