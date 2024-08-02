Visa Wellington On A Plate Swings Into Action

Lumina Long Lunch (Photo/Supplied)

Tacos are on the menu in the capital today as Aotearoa’s largest food festival swings into action.

Now in its 16th year, Visa Wellington On a Plate features almost 100 events and nearly 200 Burger Wellington entries in 2024.

The Library’s Burger Wellington entry ‘Jenga Jelly Tip (Photo/Supplied)

The festival opening event Hija de Sanchez Taqueria with Rosio Sanchez will run at Cuba Street’s Loretta on 1 & 2 August, with the ex-Noma chef serving her world famous tacos for Wellington locals.

Visa Wellington On a Plate Manager Beth Brash says having a chef of Rosio’s calibre in the festival presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for food lovers in Pōneke.

“Her reputation as the ‘Taco Queen of Copenhagen’ is already well known in the food world, so we’re really excited to give Kiwis the opportunity to try her food - and they’ll only need to head over to Cuba Street to do so.”

The theme for Visa Wellington On a Plate in 2024 is ‘Play With Your Food’, and festival goers will have plenty of opportunities to do just that with the city’s culinary creativity on show once more.

Beth says the aim of this year’s festival theme is to bring a little joy to Wellington’s hospitality industry.

“Wellington’s venues have picked up this year’s theme and run with it, giving people the opportunity to have fun while enjoying some of the best food the region has to offer.

“The Food Fight Night at Foxglove will see five courses of gourmet American classics served ring-side at a pro wrestling event, while Plonk Wine Bar’s transformed menu will pay tribute to Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings, and Silence of the Lambs with their month-long pop-up Food in Fiction.”

On the Burger Wellington front it’s no different with a number of playful interpretations on the theme.

“One of my favourite play-on-words from this year is The Featherston Tavern’s entry ‘It’s a Burger, Wellington’, which is a creative take on the classic Beef Wellington,” Beth says.

“There’s plenty of other fun and games to be had with three burgers featuring Tic Tac Toe, a Snakes & Ladders burger from Jardin Grill, and The Library’s Jenga Jelly Tip which challenges you to stack your jelly tip blocks as high as you can!”

Visa is back to support the festival for a 15th year and Anthony Watson, Visa’s Country Manager for New Zealand and South Pacific, says they’re proud to help showcase the innovation and creativity in the Wellington culinary scene.

“Visa Wellington On a Plate is now an iconic event on the calendar for foodies across the country, as well as our international visitors,” says Anthony.

“Each year the region’s hospitality industry comes together to produce an exciting and varied programme, and 2024 is set to be no different.”

Visit www.visawoap.com for more information.

Hija de Sanchez Taqueria with Rosio Sanchez is supported by Singapore Airlines, The Mexican Embassy, and QT Hotel Wellington.

