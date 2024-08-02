New Experience Offers Visitors An Exclusive Peek Behind-the-scenes Of The Iconic Hobbiton Movie Set

The brand-new offering announced today will allow visitors the opportunity to join a Behind The Scenes Tour of Hobbiton Movie Set from December 2024.

The Behind The Scenes Tour will begin with a fully guided walking tour around the movie set, where guests will journey past colourful Hobbit Hole doors, through the new authentic interiors of Bagshot Row for a glimpse of a humble Hobbit’s home and into the world-famous Green Dragon Inn for a complimentary, exclusive Hobbit Southfarthing beverage. Guests on this new experience will then enjoy a private banquet lunch fit for a Hobbit, hosted in The Millhouse, a fully themed venue located just across the water from The Green Dragon Inn.

After lunch, guests will step into real art department workshops for an exclusive glimpse of the intricate craftsmanship that goes into bringing The Shire to life. Guests will learn about the creation of Hobbiton Movie Set and its transformation from farmland to film set while exploring the work spaces of some of the talented craftspeople behind the experience. The adventure will conclude with a journey along some of Hobbiton’s more secluded paths and a special dessert of fine cheeses and seasonal fruit overlooking the enchanting village of Hobbiton and rolling green hills of the Waikato countryside.

Hobbiton Movie Set CEO Russell Alexander said he is thrilled that visitors will have the opportunity to explore the Movie Set further through the new experience.

“Every detail throughout Hobbiton Movie Set, from scenic painting to the woodwork to the soft furnishings, showcases the dedication and artistry of the behind-the-scenes team ensuring visitors step into the vibrant, living village that our experience is known for. I am thrilled that guests will now get the chance to peek behind the curtain and explore how the magic is made here by the team at Hobbiton Movie Set”.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

To date Hobbiton Movie Set tour guides have given visitors an insight into the care and attention that goes into maintaining the Movie Set and its authenticity though visitors have never seen this work in progress.

“This is an experience that has been years in the making and we are looking forward to sharing it with our visitors who seek a deeper exploration into our slice of real Middle-earth at Hobbiton Movie Set”.

Bookings for the Behind The Scenes Tour are available via the Hobbiton Movie Set website now with first tours commencing from 11 December 2024.

© Scoop Media

