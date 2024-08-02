Solomon Islands Fight Back To Beat Samoa And Keep Semi-final Hopes Alive At OFC U-16 Men’s Championship In Tahiti

The Solomon Islands have beaten Samoa 3-1 after they trailed 1-0 at half-time at Stade Pater in Papeete.

Staring at elimination midway through the second half Eddie Rukumana’s side capitalised on a couple of goalkeeping errors to hit the front.

First substitute Allen Makana pounced on a rebound after Samoan goalkeeper Filo Pilimasse Tyrell couldn’t gather a long-range effort cleanly to level the scores in the 64th minute.

A minute later, still reeling from conceding the equaliser, the Samoan defence was at sixes and sevens and turning in the box, Solomon Islands captain Kennedy Sihiu fired past Tyrell who appeared to be un-sighted in the Samoan goal.

The two goals completely turned the match on its head. Up until that point the Samoans had been largely untroubled on defence, well marshalled by Dante Leota at the back.

Ashley Kwaimasia sealed the win for the Solomon Islands with a brilliant individual goal eight minutes from full time, a stunning curling effort that left Tyrell with no chance.

In a first half of few chances, captain Kingston Hansell was the hero for the Samoans who took the lead in the 37th minute.

The ball was played out to Jason Goble-Lote who swept the ball out to captain Kingston Hansell just to the left of the 18-yard box. He curled a right footed shot past a despairing Alick Hale in the Solomon Islands goal.

The result leaves both sides on three points in the group and with semi-final places to play for in their final group games against Tahiti and New Caledonia respectively.

Solomon Islands 3 (Allen MAKANA 64’Kennedy SIHIU 65, Ashley KWAIMASIA 82')

Samoa 1 (Kingston HANSELL 37’)

HT 0-1

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

