Attention: NZ Music Fans!! 24 Outstanding Artists Announced

TĀMAKI MAKAURAU/AUCKLAND, New Zealand – Going Global™, Aotearoa's renowned music summit and showcase event, is thrilled to announce its 2024 Aotearoa Artist lineup featuring 24 exceptional acts. Set to perform on Thursday August 29th and Friday August 30th, these artists represent the forefront of New Zealand’s diverse and vibrant music scene that are ready to take their craft to the world.

This year’s event promises to captivate both local audiences and the international music industry professionals that will be in attendance. NZ music fans are invited to experience the cutting-edge sounds and dynamic performances that define Aotearoa’s current musical landscape.

The showcase will take place at the iconic venues of Whammy! and its newly opened big sister space, Double Whammy! in St. Kevin’s Arcade on Auckland’s Karangahape Rd. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to discover new music spanning genres from indie pop to punk rock, electro and hip-hop to soul.

“We are at it again! 24 amazing bands across two nights, playing 20minute sets back-to-back-to-back, across three stages, all for a low ticket price…this is a party, a smorgasbord, a cornucopia of NZ artists blazing a trail across the night sky and having a damn good time doing it.” - Dylan Pellett, IMNZ GM

Bella Rafflyn (Indie Pop - Tāmaki Makaurau)

Ben Woods (Alt Folk - Ōtautahi)

Borderline (Rock - Pōneki)

Brandn Shiraz (Hip-Hop - Tāmaki Makaurau)

Bridges (Indie-pop - Tāmaki Makaurau)

Casual Healing (Funk/Soul - Pōneki)

Dateline (Dream Pop - Tāmaki Makaurau)

Dick Move (Punk Rock - Tāmaki Makaurau)

Ebony Lamb (Indie Folk - Pōneki)

Erny Belle (Folk Rock - Tāmaki Makaurau)

Flaxxies (Reggae - Tāmaki Makaurau)

Half Hexagon (Synth Pop - Tāmaki Makaurau)

Hemi Hemingway (Alt Rock - Pōneki)

Holly Arrowsmith (Folk/Alt-Country - Ōtautahi)

InDuna (Afro-Pop - Ponēki)

Jujulipps (Hip-Hop - Tāmaki Makaurau)

Lou'ana (Soul - Tāmaki Makaurau)

MISSY (Pop - Tāmaki Makaurau)

Nikita Tu-Bryant (World Fusion - Ponēki)

Phoebe Rings (Dream Pop - Tāmaki Makaurau)

Ringlets (Post-Punk - Tāmaki Makaurau)

Soft Bait (Post-punk - Tāmaki Makaurau)

Swallow The Rat (Indie Rock - Tāmaki Makaurau)

WHO SHOT SCOTT (Hip-Hop/Rap - Tāmaki Makaurau)

Supported by key international industry figures attending the Going Global Music Summit conference, including festival bookers, sync licensing agents, and international record labels, this event provides a vital platform for these artists to expand their reach and connect with influential people from around the world.

Tickets are now available to the public, offering an unparalleled chance to witness the best of Aotearoa’s musical talent. Join us for a remarkable showcase that underscores New Zealand's rich and diverse musical talent, offering a chance to catch them on their rise.

Secure your tickets now - $30 for both nights or $20 for a single night, and experience the future of New Zealand music at Going Global™ 2024. Showcase Tickets available from: Undertheradar.co.nz

About Going Global™:

Going Global™ is New Zealand's premier music showcase and conference, providing a stage for the country's most promising and exciting musical talents. It facilitates connections between local artists and international industry influencers, fostering growth, collaboration, and discovery in the world of music. For more information, visit www.goingglobal.co.nz.

Going Global™ is organised and presented by Independent Music New Zealand (IMNZ) in partnership with the NZ Music Commission and is supported by Merlin, NZ On Air, Recorded Music NZ, APRA AMCOS, Asia New Zealand Foundation and is a proud supporter of Keychange (a global network and movement working towards a total restructuring of the music industry in reaching full gender equality).

ABOUT: Independent Music New Zealand (IMNZ):

Established in 2001, IMNZ is committed to fostering the independent recording sector of the New Zealand Music industry, championing the unique musical voice of Aotearoa both locally and internationally. At the heart of IMNZ's objectives is the strengthening of the commercial infrastructure that backs this sector. This involves bolstering business systems, resources, and connections while advocating for beneficial policies to ensure its commercial viability.

IMNZ prioritises the welfare of New Zealand's musicians and professionals, offering educational programs like the Going Local and Going Global seminars. They champion the Music Helps initiative, work closely with government and cultural entities, and spotlight Independent labels and New Zealand's distinctive sound through events such as the Taite Music Prize and the annual Going Global Music Summit and Showcases.

As a member of the Worldwide International Network (WIN), IMNZ collaborates with global counterparts representing numerous independent music companies, reinforcing their advocacy for the values and interests of the New Zealand independent sector.

