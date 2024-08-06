New Caledonia Keep Semi-final Hopes Alive With Impressive Win

New Caledonia have given themselves a chance to qualify for the semi-finals at the OFC U-16 Men’s Championship in Tahiti after a dramatic 6-2 win over Solomon Islands in Papeete.

Leo Lopez’s side needed to win by three clear goals to give themselves a chance of qualifying for the last four, and they did more than that, after appearing to be out on their feet midway through the second-half when leading by one.

(Photo/OFC Media via Phototek)

Striker Alexis Ijelipa was the hero for the New Caledonia’s, scoring four of his side’s goals in a Player of the Match performance.

New Caledonia must now hope Tahiti can defeat Samoa in the final Group B match at Stade Pater, to sneak into the last four. Samoa need a point to progress.

Leo Lopez’s side took the lead slightly against the run of play in the 17th minute, after a superbly worked move down the right Baptiste Kutran crossed for Alexis Ijelipa unmarked inside the box, who calmly fired past Alick hale in the Solomon Islands goal.

A minute later Ijelipa almost had a double when he turned and volleyed just over the crossbar from the edge of the box.

26 minutes in and the Solomon Islands broke down the right, Carlwin Wane firing just over the bar from an acute angle.

Two minutes later Lopez made a substitution, taking off his captain Yvrick Hmae, who didn’t appear to be injured, and replacing him with Malik Padome. They came close to levelling the scores a few minutes later when Ashley Kwaimasia got in behind the defence and forced Nicolas Kutran in the New Caledonia goal to make a strong save.

New Caledonia doubled their lead in the 35th minute, when from a long throw Ijelipa got in front of the keeper and prodded home as Hale failed to gather cleanly.

Rukumana made a couple of substitutions just before the break in a bid to spark his side into life, but it remained 2-0 at the interval.

New Caledonia should have had a third in the opening minute of the second half, but Ijelipa’s left-footed effort with just the goalkeeper to beat lacked the power to get past Hale.

Then like a flash Solomon Islands pulled a goal back. Ashley Kwaimasia blasted against the crossbar and Allen Makana – who had come on before the break – was on hand to tuck away the rebound.

Kutran then made a great diving save to deny Kwaimasia as Solomon Islands pressed for an equaliser.

New Caledonia restored their two-goal advantage in the 63rd minute when substitute Jemmanuel Siwoine burst through and took the ball away from the keeper, keeping his composure inside the box before passing to Ijelipa who tapped in for his hat-trick.

Solomon Islands captain Kennedy Sihiu then blasted in with his right foot from just inside the area to close the gap.

Following a concerted period of pressure, the Solomon Islands were caught napping on defence as hat-trick hero Ijelipa turned provider for Roman Pautre to tap in 13 minutes from full time.

Michael Trohmae the put the icing on the cake for New Caledonia with ten minutes remaining, with a long-range effort over Hale to ensure the New Caledonians will be interested spectators at the final match between Samoa and hosts Tahiti.

Solomon Islands: 2 (Allen MAKANA 53’, Kennedy SIHIU 67’)

New Caledonia: 6 (Alexis IJELIPA 17’, 35’, 62’, 80’, Roman PAUTRE 77’, Michel TROHMAE 86’)

