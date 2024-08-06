Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Virtuoso Violinist Augustin Hadelich Tours With NZSO This Month

Tuesday, 6 August 2024, 3:10 pm
Press Release: NZSO

One of the world’s most exciting violinists returns to Aotearoa New Zealand in August with concerts in Wellington, Auckland, Rotorua and Hamilton.

Grammy Award-winner Augustin Hadelich will perform Tchaikovsky’s beloved Violin Concerto with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, led for the first time by acclaimed Finnish conductor Dima Slobodeniouk.

Augustin Hadelich (Photo/Supplied)

Hadelich mesmerised New Zealanders when he first performed with the NZSO in 2018. The Waikato Times described experiencing the American-German violinist in Hamilton that year as so powerful “it had some members of the audience in tears.”

American critics have likened him to a rock star. “Hadelich wielded his axe, a 1723 Stradivarius, as a guitar god handles his Stratocaster, spinning a complex, emotional story on his violin.”

For a performance last month with the Los Angeles Philharmonic on a 1744 ‘del Gesu’ violin, “Hadelich laid it down like a boss,” said Violinist.com.

Dima Slobodeniouk (Photo/Supplied)

Hadelich said in an interview this year that he never tires of performing Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto because he always returns to it after playing other music. “It’s an exhilarating, intense experience. I think people can feel that, and I walk off stage excited, thinking it was an incredible experience for me.”

This month Warner Classics release a new Hadelich album American Road Trips, with the violinist performing works by American composers, including Leonard Bernstein, Aaron Copland, Amy Beach and John Adams.

Hadelich performs in the NZSO concerts La Mer in Wellington and Auckland and Pastoral in Rotorua and Hamilton in association with New Zealand Herald.

The Wellington and Auckland performances also feature Claude Debussy’s landmark impressionist masterpiece La Mer and Jean Sibelius’ evocative The Oceanides, which the Finnish composer completed while on an ocean liner to the United States.

In Rotorua and Hamilton, the NZSO under Maestro Slobodeniouk also perform Beethoven’s Sixth Symphony Pastoral, the great composer’s much-loved celebration of the countryside and nature.

Hailed for his exhilarating approach and energetic leadership by musicians and audiences alike, Maestro Slobodeniouk is one of the most sought-after conductors of his generation.

His many conducting engagements include the New York Philharmonic, Boston Symphony Orchestra, London Symphony Orchestra, Berliner Philharmoniker and Gewandhausorchester Leipzig.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from NZSO on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 