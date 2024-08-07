67 Years Of Musical Magic From Local Schools

Arts and culture are often considered an add-on, not a core curriculum subject. However, being exposed to the arts through singing and performing can be one of young children's most magical and joyful experiences.

The Tauranga Primary Schools Music Festival is returning for its 67th year to provide local Tauranga and Western Bay primary and intermediate students the opportunity to experience the magic of performing onstage. Across five nights at Baycourt’s Addison Theatre, students from all over the region will come together to sing a selection of nostalgic Disney songs to friends, family and the general public.

Once again, the festival presents a unique opportunity for children to experience the thrill of performing to a packed theatre, learn the art of singing in harmony, and create a core memory that will help shape them as individuals.

1150 students will be involved in the festival across the five nights from 32 local schools, and it is expected that the 520-seat theatre will sell out each night. For anyone who has a love of music and a good show, this is one not to be missed.

Over the past 67 years, the festival has regularly brought together children from schools around the region to provide them with this unifying experience. The festival is a chance for children to learn powerful literacy skills and understandings that will encourage them in reading, public speaking, building self-confidence, and presenting themselves.

Jeremy Hantler, one of the Festival's Musical Directors, expressed his excitement for this year’s shows. “A great team has selflessly poured energy into this year’s shows because they know the value it brings to the children who participate”.

Fellow Musical Director Carol Storey explains that they meet in term one for all interested teachers from the region to decide on a set list and then split into individual choirs.

“The individual choirs practice each week within their school, and then we get together twice during the year at Matua School to sing all together before our final rehearsal at Baycourt Theatre on the day,” she says.

“For some children, this festival is the only musical option they have at school, so we’re truly providing them with a meaningful experience that also gives them transferable skills to use as they grow up,” adds Andrea Meredith, the Festival’s third Musical Director.

The Tauranga Western Bay Community Event Fund (TWBCEF) supported this festival with a $10,000 grant to cover operational costs of venue hire, erecting tiered seating for the children’s choir and involve musicians and conductors.

The fund is a partnership between local funders Acorn Foundation, BayTrust, TECT, Tauranga City Council and Western Bay of Plenty District Council with the core purpose of supporting community-led events and those that encourage free or low-cost participation.

TECT Chief Executive, Wayne Werder says at TECT, we have the unique flexibility to use our resources collaboratively alongside other funders and believe it is important to work with people who have strong community connections and understanding.

“Tauranga Primary Schools Music Festival is a great example of our local schools collaborating to utilise the strengths of the wider school community to offer our young people an experience they will remember into their adulthood,” says Wayne, “These shows arm the next generation with a gateway into the arts scene which some may not be exposed to otherwise.”

“The children get the chance to experience a high level performance and develop their own performing skills on the biggest stage in our region.”

Event Details

26th to 30th August 2024 at Baycourt Addison Theatre, Tauranga.

Shows run from 7:00pm to 9:00pm each night.

Tickets can be purchased via Ticketek for $15.00 + booking fee.

