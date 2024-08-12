Dame Lisa Carrington And Finn Butcher Named New Zealand Team Closing Ceremony Flagbearers

11 August 2024

Eight-time Olympic champion Dame Lisa Carrington and gold medallist Finn Butcher will carry the New Zealand flag in tonight’s Paris 2024 Olympic Games Closing Ceremony.

The pair were formally announced as Ngā Pou Hapai (flag bearers) by Chef de Mission Nigel Avery in front of teammates in the Olympic Village this afternoon local time.

Dame Lisa won three gold medals at Paris 2024, taking her total Olympic medals to eight gold and one bronze. She is New Zealand’s most successful ever Olympian and says she can’t wait to lead the team into the Closing Ceremony.

“It’s really special to be a part of the ceremony and represent New Zealand,” said Carrington.

“The New Zealand Team has gone so well this Olympics, I’m super stoked for all our athletes and looking forward to celebrating with everyone tonight.”

Butcher was a breakout star of the Games, winning gold in the exciting new Olympic discipline of kayak cross. The Central Otago paddler says his debut Olympic Games has been amazing.

“To be an Olympic champion and now carry the flag for New Zealand is beyond what I could have ever imagined,” said Butcher.

“I’m so proud to lead our amazing New Zealand Olympic team out into the closing ceremony and celebrate not only the games but the years of work from everyone to get here and perform. I’m so proud to be a Kiwi!”

New Zealand Team Chef de Mission Nigel Avery congratulated the athletes.

“We are extremely proud to have Finn and Dame Lisa leading the New Zealand Team into the Closing Ceremony,” said Nigel.

“These are two athletes who have captivated the nation with their amazing results at these Games. I would like to pay special tribute to Dame Lisa, who now has a total of nine Olympic medals. She is a true Olympic legend and it’s an honour to have her as a member of this team.

“I would also like to mention all the athletes who did not win a medal at these Games, everyone gave it their all and I’d like to thank the entire team for their inspiring performances.”

The flagbearers are chosen by the New Zealand Olympic Team Chef de Mission taking into account a wide range of factors including past performances, ability to lead and inspire New Zealand athletes, competition preparation and performance standards.

The Closing Ceremony will be held at Stade de France and begins at 2100hrs local time.

New Zealand Team Celebrates Most Successful Ever Olympic Games

The New Zealand Team is celebrating its most successful ever Olympic Games with the team finishing with 20 medals made up of 10 gold, seven silver and three bronze. The total eclipses the previous best of eight gold won at the Los Angeles 1984 and is equal to the 20 medals won at Tokyo 2020. The success sees New Zealand sitting at 11th on the medal table.

204 athletes from 23 sports represented New Zealand at the Games, with injury additions during the Games increasing the team size from its original size of 195 athletes.

Dame Lisa Carrington was one of the standout athletes of the Games. Already the New Zealander with the most Olympic gold medals, Carrington added another three golds to her collection in Paris, taking her overall count to a staggering eight gold and one bronze. She led the K4 team to a thrilling fightback over the last 60m for gold, teamed with Alicia Hoskin for a dominant win in the K2 500m and dominated the blue riband K1 500m. She leaves Paris having won the same number of Olympic golds as Usain Bolt.

Ellesse Andrews also cemented her status as an Olympic great, becoming a double Olympic champion as she won gold in the keirin and the sprint. Andrews also won silver as part of the women’s sprint relay team. Her gold medal in the keirin was New Zealand’s first track cycling gold since Sarah Ulmer in 2004.

Lucy Spoors and Brooke Francis, both already Olympic medallists from previous campaigns, combined to win gold in the women’s double scull. It was made even more special given each of the athletes had taken time away from the sport to have a child post Tokyo. Both of their children were in the stands cheering them on as they won gold.

Lydia Ko created more history as she made it three medals in the golf from three Olympics. Ko played smart golf on the final day to wrap up the gold medal (and a place in the LPGA Hall of Fame), and, as always, was a model of good sportsmanship as she cheered on her opponents.

Finn Butcher excited New Zealanders with his powerful and skilful efforts in the canoe cross event and brought pride to his hometown Alexandra and to the rest of New Zealand as he took gold.

New Zealand also claimed its first-ever high jump medal as Hamish Kerr triumphed in a dramatic jump-off that had the Stade de France and everyone watching at home on the edge of their seats.

The women’s sevens team, who oozed purpose, vigour and skill and were again a step ahead of the rest of the field to take gold. It was a fitting send off for several key team members who announced their retirement from the sport.

Medals came from across nine sports with podium finishes from athletics, canoe sprint, canoe slalom, golf, rowing, rugby sevens, sailing, track cycling and triathlon.

Not all noteworthy performances ended with medals. Against some legends of swimming Erika Fairweather made individual finals in the 200m, 400m and 800m freestyle and led the 4 x 200m relay team into the final. She’s the first New Zealand swimmer to make four finals at one Olympics.

Sam Gaze and Sammie Maxwell were impressive in the mountain biking and Aaron Gate in the velodrome. Tim Price’s sixth in the equestrian three-day event, and 19-year-old speed climber Julian David making it to finals also provided fantastic moments and memories.

New Zealand Team Chef de Mission Nigel Avery thanked the athletes for their performances and the way they represented New Zealand.

“I’ve been extremely proud of the way our athletes have conducted themselves both on and off the field of play,” said Avery.

“There has been a huge amount of Manaaki from our team towards the other nations and it’s been great to see them showcasing our values and culture.

“We also want to thank New Zealanders for their support of our team. We have felt it from over here and we are looking forward to returning home to share the success and continue to inspire the next generation of athletes.”

New Zealand Team Stats:

204 athletes from 23 sports

20 medals: 10 gold, 7 silver, 3 bronze

Most ever gold medals by a New Zealand Team

New Zealand’s most successful ever day at the Olympics with three gold medals (high jump, K1 500, women’s golf) won on Saturday, August 10th

Nine medal winning sports

New Zealand’s first ever high jump medal

New Zealand’s most successful track cycling campaign (2x gold, 2x silver, 1x bronze)

New Zealand’s largest ever pole vault team with three athletes, Imogen Ayris, Eliza McCartney, Olivia McTaggart

Lydia Ko completes her set of medals, with gold (Paris 2024) silver (Rio 2016), bronze (Tokyo 2020)

© Scoop Media

