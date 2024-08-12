New Zealand U21 Team Named For Rising Stars: Fiji U21 Tour

Netball New Zealand Emerging Talent Selectors and NZU21 head coach Julie Seymour have confirmed a 14-strong squad which will travel to Fiji for the Rising Stars: Fiji U21 Tour to be played at Vodafone Arena in Suva from 19-23 August where they will meet teams from the host country, Singapore and Australia.

The team was selected from a training camp and trials in Auckland and includes three players who got regular minutes in this year’s ANZ Premiership along with some exciting talent pushing hard ahead of next year’s Netball World Youth Cup in Gibraltar.

Seymour said she and the Emerging Talent selectors, were excited to name a team after watching the hard work of players at the camp and trials and she was looking forward to seeing what the side could do in Fiji.

“We have been tracking a number of these players for some time now but have also seen new faces putting their hand up at our camp which was really exciting for the selectors to see,” she said.

“The Rising Stars tournament is a great opportunity to see how these players now perform under pressure against the different styles of play that Fiji, Singapore and Australia bring.

“Our goal is obviously next year’s Netball World Youth Cup in Gibraltar, and our focus really begins to sharpen with tournaments like this and further training camps that will take place later this year.”

Defender Khanye-Lii Munro-Nonoa, midcourter Serina Daunakamakama and shooter Summer Temu all got plenty of time on court in the ANZ Premiership this year and will bring that experience into the U21 arena, while a number of players also featured in the Synergy Hair Netball League.

Central shooter Amelia Walmsley was not considered for selection due to Silver Ferns trials.

NZU21 team for Rising Stars Tournament:

Defenders: Khanye-Lii Munro-Nonoa (Northern), Madison Thomas (Central), Charlotte Manley (Northern), Laura Balmer (South).

Midcourt: Serina Daunakamakama (Northern), Lillian Henare-Vaihu (Northern), Kaiya Kepa (WBOP), Sienna Stowers-Smith (Mainland), Shayla Nepia (Northern).

Shooters: Sarah Guiney (Central), Summer Temu (Northern), Taiana Day (Mainland), Kate Taylor (WBOP), Phoenix Schwalger (Central).

