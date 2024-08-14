New Zealand Volley Ferns Down 2-0 In Series Against Australian Volleyroos

The Australian Volleyroos Women’s side has taken a 2-0 lead in the best of five game series against the New Zealand Volley Ferns

After the first game loss in game one the New Zealand side were keen to fight back and again had their rivals on the ropes a few times during the match at Carmel College on Auckland's North Shore.

However once against the Australians combined well when it mattered and held their nerve. The visitors won the match 25-18, 25-20, 25-19.

Maude Rewha’s powerful left-arm swing proving a useful weapon for the Volley Ferns, but the Australia team created breathing space midway through each of the first two sets.

They closed out both frames with some superb blocking from the combination of Caitlin Tipping and Cassie Dodds, despite the Kiwis’ best efforts to find a way back.

The third set followed the same pattern, both teams trading points closely to 14-14 before Australia opened up a 21-17 edge and then pressed home that advantage to claim the third set 25-19.

Tasman player Holly Chandler said there were plenty of positives to take out of the defeat which was still their first match at home since 2019.

At times were just not being able to convert it when we needed it. It feels good out there, we're definitely making progress," said Chandler who teaches Nelson.

The slow start to the match initially hurt the Volley Ferns, but Chandler said it was par for the course.

"You've always got those pre-game nerves but i think we're gelling really well on court on court and off court, we're definitely doing well," she said as they need to win the three remaining matches to take the series.

"We can definitely take it for sure. We just need fine tuning those small things, tidying some things up and get those connections."

There were moments of brilliance from New Zealand players in the third set as Kalea Norton and Katie Adamson added touch mixed with power

Game three of the series is back at Carmel College on Wednesday night.

