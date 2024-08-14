Auckland Folk Festival Returns In January 2025 With A Massive Three Day Global Musical Celebration For All!

Blue skies, a shady tree, music floating through the air… Grab your guitar, a tasty food truck treat, settle in for some beautiful music - experience the magic that is the Auckland Folk Festival 2025!

Shake off your dancing shoes! The Auckland Folk Festival is set to make a foot-stomping return, for three unbelievable days, over Auckland Anniversary weekend, January 2025!

The Festival has been delighting young and old for over 50 years, proud to be one of the longest-running in New Zealand, and the largest folk festival in the country. Bringing together exceptionally talented artists from New Zealand and around the world, expertly blending nationally and internationally renowned acts, with up-and-coming locals, and as always, pushing the boundaries of ‘folk’! Expect the unexpected, featuring music, dance, craft workshops, food trucks and concerts, held across multiple stages, at Kumeu Showgrounds. The three day music festival, running across Auckland Anniversary Weekend (January 24-27, 2025) will be hard to beat, brimming with magical moments and musical memories, and proudly back to full strength, following the wobbly years of Covid-19 and the January 2023 floods.

Emily Roughton, the Festival’s Programme & Artist Coordinator said they were excited to welcome thousands of members of the folk & music loving community back to the festival. “We’re back! We can’t wait to bring a jam-packed lineup to the festival which celebrates and brings together the folk community, and equally pushes the boundaries of folk. We’re delighted to be showcasing some amazingly talented locals, along with some really quality international acts. We have a huge kids programme planned this year, we are excited to bring together the young and young at heart, for a fun, action-packed weekend!”

The music lineup for the 2025 festival is nothing short of exceptional, from Australia’s simultaneously graceful and darkly bewitching, multi-award winning, folk pop ‘sister’ duo, Charm of Finches (AUS) to Hina. The creative mantle of Tāmaki Makaurau songwriter Amy Boroevich (Te Rarawa, Ngāti Raukawa), Hina has garnered critical acclaim and charmed audiences around Aotearoa. 2024’s Best Folk Artist at the Aotearoa Music Awards, Adam McGrath, also steps up to the mic, famed around the Motu for his much loved folk singing and yarn spinning! Also gracing our stages in 2025 are New Zealand's latest ‘darling’ duo Pony Baby (Arahi & Jazmine Mary), winning hearts & souls with their sweet harmonies, lyrics and melodies.

And thats just the beginning, the diverse lineup also ranges from toe-tapping instrumental bands Austral (AUS), Rain of Animals (SCO/AUS), Fortino Trio (AUS) and BB & Alex (USA/NZ) to Americana darlings Tess Liautaud & Jessie Shanks (US/NZ) and Tall Folk (US/NZ), to the multitalented, queen of collaborations Krissy Jackson, and latest kiwi Indie sensations, Marmalade + much more.

From manouche to indie, blues to bluegrass, this Festival has it all.

With more acts to be announced, including a massive childrens programme, The Auckland Folk Festival 2025 is set to round out the summer festival season with a bang!

Large marquees provide plenty of shade, there are plenty of campsites available and with a dedicated kids’ stage and programme, there’s family-friendly entertainment for all ages! The Festival offers camping and non-powered sites. The Festival caters to young and old, fostering intergenerational connection and encouraging its wider creative community. Expect pottery workshops, space for arts and crafts, a speaking series, food trucks with beautiful vegetarian options, something for everyone!. Come along to enjoy the happy, creative vibes, have some yummy food, try a dance workshop or give the pottery a go. Find a spot under a shady tree and listen to beautiful music.

“We want you and your family to have fun and leave feeling as though you’ve met a new, extended folk family!

Auckland Folk Festival 2025 Lineup:

Adam McGrath

Austral (AUS)

The Barleyshakes (AUS)

Basant Madhur Ensemble

BB & Alex (USA/NZ)

Charm of Finches (AUS)

Fortino Trio (AUS)

Hannah Morrell (AUS)

Hina

Krissy Jackson

Lizzie Flynn & the Runaway Trains (AUS)

Marmalade

Medena Ensemble

OrigiNZ

Pony Baby

Rain of Animals (SCO/AUS)

Rasoul Abbasi Ensemble

Sounds of the Cedar Forest

Tall Folk (USA/NZ).

Tess Liautaud & Jessie Shanks (US/NZ)

Tom Rodwell

Tickets on sale mid September. Early bird tickets close December 31st.

Be sure you don’t miss out on info & updates - visit www.aucklandfolkfestival.co.nz to sign up for news.

www.aucklandfolkfestival.co.nz

© Scoop Media

