Mccausland-Durie And Winikerei To Coach Fast5 Ferns

Following their success in the traditional format, Yvette McCausland-Durie (head coach) and Tia Winikerei (assistant coach) will join forces to coach the FAST5 Ferns at the FAST5 Netball World Series in Christchurch from November 9-10.

With McCausland-Durie guiding Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse to three ANZ Premiership titles and Winikerei at the helm of back-to-back titles for the MG Mystics, the pair will now look to transfer their success to the shortened version of the game.

McCausland-Durie stepped down last year after a successful six-year stint with the Pulse, which included five Grand Finals, to return to the education sector, but netball has remained close at hand.

She has been working in a volunteer capacity for Pukekohe Netball Centre while working alongside daughter Atareta McCausland-Durie in building programmes and initiatives for Māori netball in Sydney.

“I’m never far away from netball and this is an exciting new opportunity to be involved with the FAST5 Ferns,” McCausland-Durie said.

“I’m looking forward to working with a new group of players in this innovative format where you have to think outside the square a little bit.”

Winikerei has had the perfect start to her elite level career after securing back-to-back titles with the Mystics in her first two years as head coach.

“This is a new experience for me and I’m really looking forward to testing my skills in the FAST5 environment,” she said.

“It is a dynamic form of the game with lots of creativity and I’m going to enjoy working on the different strategies required and with an international group of athletes. I am thrilled to have the opportunityto work with Yvette. She is such an amazing leader within our sport and a highly credentialed coach.”

Wolfbrook Arena, in Christchurch, will play host to a third successive FAST5 Netball World Series after New Zealand was awarded hosting rights for three years in 2022.

The series features the world’s top six-ranked teams – Australia, New Zealand, England, Jamaica, South Africa and Uganda.

Adding to the unique setting of the high tempo version of the game, the players play their part while negotiating three different scoring zones, power players and unlimited rolling substitutions with a mix of dazzling play, tactical nous and an element of fun.

The FAST5 Ferns finished second in last year’s event.

© Scoop Media

