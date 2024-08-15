2025 ANZ Premiership Draw Fixture Confirmed

Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse and AVIS Magic will herald in a new era of ANZ Premiership netball when they meet in the opening match on Saturday 10 May for the 2025 season with the schedule confirmed today.

The competition takes on a different format next year which will consist of two full rounds over a 10-week period (previously three rounds) – a total of 30 round robin games leading into a two-match Finals Series to be played at the conclusion of the regular season.

The six teams will complete the round robin phase on 14 July heading into an Elimination Final and Grand Final to be played later that month.

It promises to be an intense 12 weeks of netball following on from this year’s league which produced its most competitive tussle for points since the ANZ Premiership’s inception in 2017.

Netball fans will only have to wait until Round 2 for a re-match of this year’s Grand Final thriller between the MG Mystics and the Pulse – the Mystics going on to claim their third crown and back-to-back victories.

ANZ Premiership General Manager Emma Fowlie said the success of this year’s league was recognised with the Grand Final being the most watched match in ANZ Premiership history and the 2024 season had reached more fans than ever before.

“Our ANZ Premiership teams have delivered one of the most exciting leagues in the history of the competition,” she said. “The regular season was not determined right up until the very last match and our Grand Final which was an absolute thriller went to the wire with just one goal between our finalists. We had really strong fan support in 2024 with a 49% increase on our average live broadcast audience up from 2023 and 20% increase in crowd attendance at matches.”

Fowlie said under the new competition format, which included two full rounds, every league match would be vital for points in the race for the Finals Series and was a new direction for the ANZ Premiership after considering feedback from teams and the public.

“With two rounds, teams will need to deliver at every outing and every match will count. We are excited to secure our regular viewing times meaning fans will be able to continue tune into ANZ Premiership netball," she said.

Each team will host five matches during the regular season with the venues for the ANZ Premiership Finals Series to be determined at a later date.

All ANZ Premiership Sunday and Monday games will be available to watch live on Sky, with Saturday afternoon games broadcast with a delay on Sky Sport, Sky Sport Now and Sky Go. The two Finals Series matcheswill be available to watch live, with free-to-air coverage (live start) on Sky Open.

Next year’s Saturday afternoon ANZ Premiership round robin matches will be broadcast live and free-to-air exclusively on TVNZ, with the option of watching live on TVNZ 2, or live and replayed on TVNZ+. As always there will also be comprehensive coverage on the ANZ Premiership website and social channels.

