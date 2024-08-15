Te Mātātara: A New Whare Toi Opens At Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre

Photo/Supplied

Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre is delighted to announce the opening of Te Mātātara, a dedicated Whare Toi weaving and arts studio aimed at celebrating and preserving Māori weaving traditions. Situated within the serene surroundings of Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre, Te Mātātara will serve as a vibrant hub where skilled weavers will create art pieces initially for The Wharenui at Pūkaha, whilst also offering immersive workshops to visitors in the near future.

The establishment of Te Mātātara has been made possible through the generous support of Trust House, whose contribution has been instrumental in bringing this vision to fruition. Their support has significantly enriched the cultural landscape at Pūkaha.

“Ma te huruhuru te manu ka rere. Now we have the means to do the work” says Mike Kawana of Rangitāne o Wairarapa.

The name Te Mātātara signifies a place of insight and vision, reflecting its role as a creative sanctuary where weavers will weave stories into every piece, connecting the past with the present and inspiring future generations.

Te Mātātara will not only house skilled weavers but also serve as a catalyst for cultural exchange and learning. Visitors will have the opportunity to witness the intricate process of weaving firsthand and participate in workshops where they can learn traditional techniques passed down through generations.

For more information on Te Mātātara and upcoming workshops, please visit www.pukaha.org.nz

Rere Te Mātātara officially opened on 6 July 2024.

About Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre: Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre is a sanctuary for native wildlife and a place where conservation meets culture. Located in the heart of the Wairarapa, Pūkaha is dedicated to protecting and preserving Aotearoa’s unique biodiversity while celebrating Māori cultural heritage through immersive experiences.

About Trust House:

Trust House is a community-owned enterprise that supports local initiatives across the Wairarapa region. Their contributions span community development, arts, education, and cultural preservation, making a positive impact on the lives of residents and visitors alike.

