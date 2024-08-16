Impressive Opening Day For Bewley And Exton At Nürburgring

Tom Bewley and William Exton made their first appearance in the ADAC GT4 Germany championship overnight, putting in a solid performance and ending the day with a top six time in a field of 24 cars.

A solid opening day saw the Kiwis go sixth fastest. Credit: Swoosh Motorsport Communications

The duo ended up just sixth tenths of a second off the day’s fastest time after three one-hour test sessions, an impressive performance in their first appearance in the KCMG-run GR Supra GT4 EVO around the Nürburgring track.

Tom and Will shared each one-hour session, and it was Bewley who took to the track first and immediately set fast times in the first session. He was quickly into his stride and clocked a 1.36.925 after just seven laps, impressive when the early fastest laps were in the high 1.35s and low 1.36s.

Exton took over in the second half and a late push in the final moments of the session - including the fastest final sector of the session for the team - saw Will take seven tenths off the team’s best lap of the session, putting the car in the top 20 with plenty of room to improve in the second session.

Both built on their session one performances in the second one-hour run - pushing into the top twenty and getting even closer to the outright pace.

It all came together nicely in the third and final session with both clocking competitive times inside the top ten and each getting a new tyre run to complete their day. Exton clocked a best of 1 minute 34.377 seconds to end the day sixth fastest with Bewley’s fastest was just a tenth behind. Ahead of them on times were just four BMWs and one Mercedes – all regulars in the championship.

The impressive day left the two happy and optimistic for the weekend: “It felt pretty good, and I learned a lot,” said Will afterwards. “We found time in all three sessions but the last one was very good as it felt we found more again. I’ve only ever driven on a slick twice now so it took a bit if getting used to but it was nice,” said Exton. “Tom and I were very close throughout and I think there’s more to come from both of us for sure. Getting used to the traffic is going to be a part of that.”

“Having traction control for the first time was a new experience but I liked the car and liked the track,” added Tom. “Like Willy I’m happy with the speed I had in the last session. We were very close and that’s going to be good for our race pace.

“I’ll be looking for a clean lap in qualifying as well. I know I can find a bit more too so I think we can definitely look at a top ten in qualifying and may be even a bit higher.”

A solid and error free day was exactly what the team wanted too. “Everyone in the team is very impressed with their speed and maturity so far, they are delivering everything we and KCMG had hoped for and more,” added TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand Motorsport Manager Nicolas Caillol. “We’re looking forward seeing how they go in the next stage.”

Friday brings two more free practice sessions before the boys move on to Saturday when there will be 2 x 20 minute qualifying sessions and a one hour race, with the event coming to a close on Sunday with the last one hour race.

© Scoop Media

