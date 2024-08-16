HAZEL & The Thief Debut Single “The Olden Days”

Following a successful string of sold-out national dates supporting ARIA award winning country artist, Fanny Lumsden, Mornington Shire alt country outfit, Hazel & The Thief announce their much-anticipated debut release, ‘The Olden Days’, available to stream here from August 16th: LISTEN

‘The Olden Days’ is a nod to childhood nostalgia, when the days were long and carefree and filled with innocence. Lead singer & songwriter Hazel explains, “It’s about remembering those happy go-lucky moments, when every day felt like an adventure and the world was our oyster. It’s also about cherishing those special childhood memories.”

‘The Olden Days’ was produced by the star of ABC-TV’s ‘The Recording Studio’ - Matt Fell, a 9 times golden guitar winner and ARIA award winner who also lends his talents on guitar, bass, and keys. Joining them on the track is powerhouse rhythm section Josh Schuberth (drums) and Luke Moller (fiddle)– both seasoned musicians who have played on countless recordings including Felicity Urquhart & Josh Cunningham, Adam Swift, Fanny Lumsden, Troy Cassar-Daley, Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood, Missy Higgins and Lana Del Rey.

Produced in Matt’s home studio in Tasmania, HAZEL fell in love with the idea of ‘making music surrounded by nature’, venturing to the island state to finally put her lyrics into reality after many years of preparing for the right moment to tell her stories. Since exploding on to the alt-country scene, HAZEL & The Thief have gone from strength to strength, showcasing their vibrant yet honest songwriting and gaining the attention of influential tastemakers and performing with the likes of Karise Eden, Sunday Lemonade, Weeping Willows, Charm of Finches & Ella Hooper. Step into the world of Hazel & The Thief, where the storytelling traditions of country and folk meet the raw energy of 90's rock. Immerse yourself in the haunting melodies, the heartfelt lyrics, and the magnetic presence that define this extraordinary artist. Prepare to be captivated, uplifted, and inspired.

“The Olden Days’ is a taster from the forthcoming HAZEL & The Thief debut EP due for release early 2025. “Unleash your inner child and let the dance floor become your playground once again as we take you on a memorable journey,” says Hazel.

© Scoop Media

