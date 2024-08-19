Match Day 2 | Fiji Win Again As Tahiti Upset The Hosts

Photo Credit: OFC Media via Phototek

18 August, 2024

Match day two at the OFC Futsal Women's Nations Cup 2024 kicked off with Fiji making it two wins from two after a hard-fought victory over a resolute Tongan side.

Having secured an opening day win over Tahiti yesterday, Jerry Sam's side got the perfect start, opening the scoring after just ten seconds - Sofi Diyalowai taking advantage of a mistake in the Tongan backline and firing confidently past Tonga goalkeeper Kalolaine Topui.

To Tonga's credit, they responded well, denying Fiji time and space as they looked to build on their early advantage.

Yesterday's Player of the Match, Koleta Likuculacula was once again an influential figure, but couldn't find a way past Topui, with the goalkeeper putting in an impressive performance to keep the scoreline to 1-0.

It remained that way at half-time, but after the break Tonga were once again undone by an early strike. Diyalowai again the goal scorer as Tonga coach Manu Tualau cut a frustrated figure on the touchline.

His side threatened intermittently on the break, with Ana Polovili the main attacking outlet but the Fijian defence were doing an admirable job of keeping her at bay.

A third arrived five minutes into the second period. Likuculacula building on her excellent opening match performance with another goal to put the match beyond Tonga.

Tonga continued to toil but were unable to play their way through Fiji's press and it felt only a matter of time before they added to their total.

On the half hour mark the fourth duly arrived. Captain Unaisi Tuberi capping another impressive performance with her first goal of the tournament.

Topui continued to catch the eye in the Tonga goal despite the scoreline. The 'keeper on hand to save well from the onrushing Cema Nasau. Her side may have lost their two matches in the competition thus far, but the goalkeeper has been a standout on the court.

A further dampener was put on Tonga's day when captain Ana Lauteau looked to pick up an awkward injury - requiring a length period of treatment on the court.

Tonga almost grabbed a late consolation. Tamaa Faletau putting pressure on Maria Veronika before winning the ball and letting fly with a rasping effort that stung the palms of Mereoni Tinaimakubuna in the Fiji net.

Tinaimakubuna was tested again on the break by Leeann Taufa'ao but the 'keeper was up to the task.

Both sides can now enjoy a day's rest before Fiji face off against New Zealand and Tonga meet hosts Solomon Islands.

Fiji: 4 (Sofi DIYALOWAI 1', 21', Koleta LIKUCULACULA 25', Unaisi TUBERI 30')

Tonga: 0

HT: 1-0

Photo Credit: OFC Media via Phototek

The day's evening kick-off saw the tournament debut of hosts Solomon Islands, who succumbed to defeat to Tahiti, as Yoann Zanoletti's side secured their first win of the campaign.

Despite the partisan support, Tahiti started the brighter of the two sides and found themselves two goals to the good in quick time.

A well worked play found Lokelani Hauata in the area, who showed fast feet to drag the ball away from her marker, before seeing her effort deflect past goalkeeper Serah Alpefolocia and into the net.

It was 2-0 moments later. Solomon Islands captain Ileen Pegi struck the post from distance before minutes later giving the ball away deep in her own territory, watching on as Tahiti's Marina Rahema fired home.

Pegi would make amends for her error soon after however, her effort from distance taking a cruel deflection that beat Tahiti goalkeeper Corail Harry and found the net.

Solomons continued to grow into the match and looked the more threatening of the sides but were made to pay for their attacking intent as the half reached its conclusion.

Tahiti made the most of the space left in behind the defensive line and Aurelya Tissot took advantage to make it 3-1 and restore the Tahitians two goal cushion, much to the chagrin of the home crowd.

The second period began with the same cut and thrust of the first, with Solomon Islands desperate to find a way back into the match.

It was Tahiti that went closest in the opening ten minutes of the half though. Hereiti Manutahi testing Alpefolocia twice in quick succession, but the goalkeeper was up to the task and kept her side in the game.

Solomons came narrowly close to reducing arrears when Madeline Arukau latched onto the end of a cross, but her close-range header was repelled excellently by Harry.

With just over seven minutes left on the clock, Tahiti put the match beyond much doubt, when Vateanui Deane scored from close range to quieten the crowd and ensure that her side would register their opening win at the tournament.

Kohai Mai added a fifth for Tahiti, rubbing salt into the wounds for Arthur Barko and his players.

The hosts will now look to rebound from disappointment when they take on Tonga on Tuesday, whilst Tahiti enjoy an extended rest before their own fixture against Tonga on Thursday.



Tahiti: 5 (Lokelani HAUATA 3’, Marina RAHEMA 8’, Aurelya TISSOT 17’, Vateanui DEANE 33', Kohai MAI 35')

Solomon Islands: 1 (Ileen PEGI 11’)

HT: 3-1

© Scoop Media

