NZ Post-punk Duo Breaches Twist The Knife

Breaches (Photo/Supplied)

Breaches (Hayden Ellis and Matt McGuiness) are a post-punk duo from Wellington, New Zealand. Mixing rural aggression with dancefloor romance, their songs traverse grief, pain and late-night lovers to bring the dark into the light. After opening for Ville Valo in Auckland earlier this year, they have released two singles, ‘Twist the Knife’ and ‘Left Behind’, and now a new video for ‘Twist the Knife’. Hayden Ellis says:

“Twist the Knife is the first song we wrote as a band and it paved the way for what our sound would become. It’s about being lost in a place you don’t belong, and dedicated to the memory of late friend who was always searching for a way out.”

With new music coming in the months ahead, Breaches will support Attrition (UK) in Wellington in November.

Recent Shows

Gathering Shadows Festival – Valhalla, Wellington NZ, Jan 2024

Support for Ville Valo (HIM) – The Powerstation, Auckland NZ, Mar 2024

Peter Hook Afterparty – Ding Dong Lounge, Auckland NZ, May 2024

