Martina Salmon Joins Tactix Stalwarts In Shooting Circle

Standout shooter Martina Salmon will head to the Mainland to join up with the Trident Homes Tactix for the 2025 ANZ Premiership, joining a core group of red-and-black goal scorers.

Salmon is a new signing for the side and heads south after helping the Central Pulse to this month’s Premiership Grand Final.

She will join Te Paea Selby-Rickit and Ellie Bird in the shooting circle earning a contract with the Tactix after a breakout season in the premier league.

Salmon, who was injury cover for the Southern Steel for two games before becoming permanent cover in the Pulse side, said she was looking forward to relocating to Christchurch and “elevating my game to a whole new level”.

“I believe the Tactix is the ideal team for my development as I’ll have the chance to play and train alongside experienced shooters and learn from a coach with amazing knowledge in the shooting end,” she said.

“What stands out the most to me is the training environment and the opportunity to be a part of it. I know the team trains very hard and I’m eager to contribute to that.

“I’m super excited to move to Christchurch and start this new journey with a team that I can call my new home.”

Selby-Rickit is back for her sixth season with the Tactix and has the most national league matches having played 167, while Bird, who became just the fourth Tactix centurion during the Elimination Final, has played seven seasons in the red-and-black dress having answered an SOS call this year as injury cover.

New coach Donna Wilkins said she was pleased to have two of the team’s most experienced players return for another season and was also delighted to have Salmon join the side after what had been an impressive season from the shooter.

“Martina’s been one of the shooters to watch this year and certainly made the most of her opportunities,” she said. “She was a form shooter in helping the Pulse to the Grand Final and I’m really looking forward to working with her alongside two Tactix stalwarts in Te Paea and Ellie.

“Martina was injury cover for two teams this year which has resulted in a Silver Ferns trial in what has truly been an outstanding season. We’re really excited to have her join our Tactix family.”

Wilkins, who has taken over the head coach role for the 2025 ANZ Premiership, said the trio would bring plenty to the Tactix shooting circle.

“I’ve already worked with Te Paea and Ellie so there will be some continuity there and we saw how well these two worked together again this season. Martina is an exciting addition into our circle and has the ability to change the dynamic in our attack end.”

Trident Homes Tactix 2025 (shooters):

Ellie Bird

Martina Salmon

Te Paea Selby-Rickit

