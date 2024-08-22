Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Winter Games NZ Media Statement On The Fatal Road Accident In Geraldine

Thursday, 22 August 2024, 5:18 pm
Press Release: Winter Games NZ

Wānaka, New Zealand (4.15pm, 22 August 2024)

Winter Games NZ has received no information to confirm whether the people involved in yesterday's fatal road accident in Geraldine were registered to compete at Winter Games NZ 2024 and are therefore unable to comment further.

Irrespective of who was involved in the accident, Winter Games NZ extends its deepest sympathy to the friends and families of the deceased and anyone who witnessed the tragic accident. Our thoughts are with those people.

Marty Toomey
Winter Games NZ Chief Executive

