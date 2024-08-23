Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Black Grace Presents Words & Wine With Neil Ieremia

Friday, 23 August 2024, 8:27 am
Press Release: Black Grace

A person standing in front of a group of men<p>Description automatically generated
(Photo/Supplied)

After three decades of touring his exceptional, creative work across the globe, Black Grace founding Artistic Director, Neil Ieremia (ONZM) shares some of his rare and personal writings, paintings and insights into his creative process.  

As you step into this intimate world, Neil opens up about some of the most challenging moments throughout his career in a unique and unexpected way.

I’ve dealt with hard times like I imagine most people have - through wine, dancing and laughter.” - Neil Ieremia 

So for one extraordinary night only, come and join one of our most celebrated artists for an evening of spoken word, dynamic movement and visual art, coupled with a selection of wines from Marlborough’s iconic wine brand, The Ned.  

Black Grace is now one of our foremost cultural exports, and its founder Ieremia, leads the current arts vanguard.” – Stuff 

Words & Wine is showing for one night only – book now for a memorable evening of intimate artistic expression, capacity is limited to only 150 guests. 

A language that is multi-layered for world consumption.” – The New York Times 

Words & Wine

With Neil Ieremia 

Saturday 14 September, 8pm

Herald Theatre, Aotea Centre

Tickets $100* (includes two glasses of The Ned wine)

ticketmaster.co.nz 

Capacity is limited to 150 guests

Performance suitable for 18+ 

Content includes adult themes and coarse language

blackgrace.co.nz

@blackgracedanceco

*booking fees apply

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Black Grace on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 