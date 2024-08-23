Black Grace Presents Words & Wine With Neil Ieremia

(Photo/Supplied)

After three decades of touring his exceptional, creative work across the globe, Black Grace founding Artistic Director, Neil Ieremia (ONZM) shares some of his rare and personal writings, paintings and insights into his creative process.

As you step into this intimate world, Neil opens up about some of the most challenging moments throughout his career in a unique and unexpected way.

“I’ve dealt with hard times like I imagine most people have - through wine, dancing and laughter.” - Neil Ieremia

So for one extraordinary night only, come and join one of our most celebrated artists for an evening of spoken word, dynamic movement and visual art, coupled with a selection of wines from Marlborough’s iconic wine brand, The Ned.

“Black Grace is now one of our foremost cultural exports, and its founder Ieremia, leads the current arts vanguard.” – Stuff

Words & Wine is showing for one night only – book now for a memorable evening of intimate artistic expression, capacity is limited to only 150 guests.

“A language that is multi-layered for world consumption.” – The New York Times

Words & Wine

With Neil Ieremia

Saturday 14 September, 8pm

Herald Theatre, Aotea Centre

Tickets $100* (includes two glasses of The Ned wine)

ticketmaster.co.nz

Capacity is limited to 150 guests

Performance suitable for 18+

Content includes adult themes and coarse language

blackgrace.co.nz

@blackgracedanceco

*booking fees apply

© Scoop Media

