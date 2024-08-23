Zed’s Much Anticipated Album ‘Future Memory’ Out Today

After a long wait, Aotearoa’s legendary music icons, ZED’s brand new album, Future Memory, is officially out today!

Since their debut single in 1997, ZED has been an integral part of the musical landscape. The band’s return in 2017, marked by a memorable performance of ‘Renegade Fighter’ at Eden Park before 50,000 fervent All Blacks fans, reignited their passion for music. This resurgence set the stage for their latest project, Future Memory—an 11-track album showcasing their evolution as musicians and their enduring commitment to their craft.

‘To get back in the studio with my musical brothers after all this time has been incredibly special," said lead singer Nathan King. “The process of crafting and refining songs that we’ve all shared in creating has brought us closer together than ever before.”

Future Memory represents a blend of jam sessions, studio experimentation, and live performance refinement, reflecting a diverse range of influences and styles. King offers insight into how some of the key tracks came to life.

© Scoop Media

