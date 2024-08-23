Aotearoa Artist Sam Fowles Releases ‘Slipping Away’ August 23

Pōneke/Wellington based musician, songwriter and producer Sam Fowles releases his moving single ‘Slipping Away’ today, August 23.

‘Slipping Away’ is the third single released from Fowles' album ‘After Dark’ set to release in November. Fowles co-produced the album with Barnaby Weir (The Black Seeds, Fly My Pretties).

Fowles’ debut single, ‘Butterfly Baby’ (released in April) reached the coveted number 1 spot on the RDU FM Te Ahi top 10 chart and number 4 on the NZ SRN charts, the second single ‘Destination Unknown’ (released in June) built on that success.

“Slipping Away is the most uptempo track on the album” shares Fowles. “This is an underwater disco funk track that submerges to the surface and dives down with steady rhythm into a nostalgic yet modern sonic world laced with psychedelic synths that bubble and swell, complimented by funky guitars, bouncing basslines, and retro strings. These elements combined create an atmosphere that feels like a celebration.”

The upbeat sound is juxtaposed against the song's sad lyrics, with Fowles sharing the heartbreak of a relationship coming to an end. “Lyrically this song explores my inner conflict of wanting to fight for what I was losing and the struggle with myself to not sink into self destruction” says Fowles. “Ironically in my attempts to escape (through alcohol and partying) I drifted further away from her and watched her slip away.”

“Music for me is a place to explore and process my experience of the human condition. It is a place where I can be vulnerable and explore my inner workings which in turn allows me to reflect on the significant events in my life as a form of therapy.”

As someone who has overcome and risen above struggles in his life, Fowles conscious lyrics traverse the spectrum of love and loss; light and dark; personal triumphs and failures. While his journey is his own, his message of hope is universal.

Speaking about what lesson he learned during the cathartic process of writing this track Fowles reflects “in times when you are faced with problems in life, it is much healthier to face your feelings and feel them for that process leads to healing.”

Fowles unique sound can be described as psychedelic soul laced with blues and funk. It resonates with deep grooves and driving rhythms created by vintage drum sounds, digital sonics, and electric guitars that build and blaze into billowing soundscapes, and at its core is Fowles soulful voice and profoundly personal and vulnerable lyrics.

‘After Dark’ is Fowles debut solo album. Fowles first musical project was a band ‘Ghost Who Walks’ who played numerous shows and released a self titled EP (produced by Fowles) before disbanding. This gave Fowles the momentum to embark on a solo career. Fowles is a Master's graduate of Massey University's College of Creative Arts, where he studied music performance, composition, and production under the mentorship of Warren Maxwell (Trinity Roots, Little Bushman). This is where Fowles honed in on his sound.

‘Slipping Away’ is available on all digital platforms today, August 23.

© Scoop Media

