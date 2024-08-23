Whakanuia – Celebrating Aotearoa Icons - Dame Hinewehi Mohi & Tāme Iti

Dame Hinewehi Mohi (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāi Tūhoe) and Wairere Tāme Iti (Ngāi Tūhoe, Waikato) feature in a two-part special celebrating the life and times of two very different New Zealanders who have both left indelible marks on the cultural fabric of Aotearoa.

WHAKANUIA: HINEWEHI MOHI

Premieres Wednesday 28 August 2024 – 7.30PM on Whakaata Māori and MĀORI+

WHAKANUIA: TĀME ITI

Wednesday 4 September 2024 – 7.30PM on Whakaata Māori and MĀORI+

MC Julian Wilcox (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Te Arawa) describes WHAKANUIA as fresh, entertainment-packed shows that acknowledge our modern heroes.

“It’s fun and entertaining, a party to celebrate our most deserving people,” says Julian Wilcox.

“Most people will remember Dame Hinewehi as the person who sung the national anthem in te reo Māori – without prior permission from organisers – at the 1999 Rugby World Cup in England,” says Julian Wilcox.

“But we discover through this programme that she is so much more than just that one moment.”

As special guest Matai Smith describes her, “she’s a Dame changer!”

“In the same vein, many New Zealanders will likely only know Tāme Iti as the guy who fired a shotgun into a New Zealand flag, or one of those arrested as part of the Tūhoe raids,” says Julian Wilcox. “But again, there is so much more to the man.”

In part two of WHAKANUIA, actor Cliff Curtis recalls seeing “the arc of your journey that went from filming in Tūhoe, to being a celebrity in Ponsonby.”

WHAKANUIA was filmed in front of a live audience and features celebrity guests, a house band and entertaining video interviews, all focused on recognising and reflecting on what these two Māori heroes have achieved for Aotearoa.

The two-part programme was funded by Te Māngai Pāho.

Coming up on WHAKANUIA:

PART 1 – 7.30PM Wednesday 28 August: Dame Hinewehi Mohi – Singer, producer, reo advocate, icon, trailblazer. With courage, love and determination Dame Hinewehi Mohi has left her mark on Aotearoa and how we sing our national anthem. Join host Julian Wilcox, with guest appearances by Maisey Rika, Marlon Gerbes & Chris Mac from Six60, Matai Smith, Bic Runga, friends and whānau.

PART 2 – 7.30PM Wednesday 4 September: Wairere Tāme Iti – Warrior, activist, artist, DJ, leader, creative icon. With determination, passion and creativity Tāme Iti has left his mark on Aotearoa. Host Julian Wilcox is joined by Troy Kingi, Cliff Curtis, Turia Schmidt-Peke, Willie Jackson, Mike King, James Mustapic and many more.

