The Dollys - Weathering The Storm

‘Weathering The Storm’ speaks of the challenges we have faced through the music industry and also the challenges we have encountered as a new singing group and how we overcome them, while learning how to work together in “harmony”. The metaphorical reference of the three birds, a sparrow, dove and eagle, represents the stages of strength of where we first started as a group, and how much we grew. This song also shows our bond and connection, we aren’t just a singing group, we are more of a sisterhood.

Hailing from Southland, The Dollys are a group of talented young musicians whose music captures hearts across the generations.

As solo performers Maia Fletcher, Tahla Ward and Millie Cottam have each enjoyed success with their own individual unique sound. However as a trio they have quickly become recognised for their ability to captivate the audience with their outstanding harmonies and stunning blending, where three voices become one.

Initially united by their love for music, the Dollys have developed a strong bond, both on and off the stage. That special connection comes through in their performances and as a result enables them to draw in their audience on a deeper level. Their shared passion and dedication resonates in every performance where they enjoy creating a unique sound that's truly their own.

Song Credits -

Andrew Cochrane (producer) Red Engine Recording Studios

Tahla Ward - acoustic guitar

2022 CMDA Open Group Winners

2023 Matamata Country Music Awards - Intermediate Group Winners

2023 Matamata Country Music Awards Overall Intermediate Winners (gains us entry to NZCMA Entertainer of the Year Awards 2023)

2023 MLT Gore Gold Guitars Intermediate Group winners

2023 MLT Gore Gold Guitars Open Group winners

2023 MLT Gore Gold Guitars Overall Intermediate winners

2023 NZCMA EOTY Intermediate overall runner ups

2024 CCMA Senior Section Winners

2024 Runner Up - Tamworth Country Music Festival Busking Competition

2024 CCMA Overall Nations Champions

2024 Ararpera Country Music Awards - Intermediate Group Winners

2024 Matamata Country Music Awards - Intermediate Group Winners

2024 Matamata Country Music Awards - Overall Intermediate Winners (gains us entry into 2024 NZCMA Entertainer of The Year Awards)

2024 MLT Gore Gold Guitar Awards Open Band winners (with other band members Newa Allen, Shaydon Diack and Stephen James)

2024 MLT Gore Gold Guitar Awards Open Group winners

2024 Southland MORE FM radio people’s choice award winners

2024 Southland Musicians Club Awards - Vocalist of the Year - Maia Pereiha-Fletcher

Website - https://www.dollys.co.nz/

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093161907450&mibextid=LQQJ4d

Instagram - https://instagram.com/dollysgroup?igshid=OGQ5ZDc2ODk2ZA==

YouTube - https://youtube.com/@dollysmusic?si=cbS8eXHpwxIHb1ou

Purchase Link: https://gyro.to/WeatheringtheStorm

© Scoop Media

