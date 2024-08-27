Tried And True Trio Back For Tactix

The red-and-black defensive wall is back for another ANZ Premiership campaign with Karin Burger, Jane Watson and Paris Lokotui re-signing for the Trident Homes Tactix.

The trio combined as a formidable defensive unit this year and will be back for another season together in 2025, joining Martina Salmon, Te Paea Selby-Rickit and Ellie Bird who have already been confirmed in the shooting circle.

Burger, who joined the Tactix in 2020, said she was excited about the potential of the team which would feature some new faces and also a new coach.

“I’m really looking forward to what we can do next year,” she said. “The changes that are coming are very exciting and have massive potential. It’s important for those who have been in the group for a while to embrace the changes and also be supportive of the new individuals and what they bring.

“Together we can bring the best out of each other.”

Returning for another season with the Tactix was about more than just the netball for Burger who has made Christchurch her home since heading south four years ago.

“I’ve been with the Tactix for four years now and I’ve slowly built a life away from netball in Christchurch – that was just a part of what I had to consider along with the netball.

“But it’s also about the game, the people and the culture we have built down here.

“I’m excited about the new season.”

Watson and Burger have been working together for three years while Lokotui, who can also slide across to the goal defence role, joined the Tactix midway through 2023.

“Having strong connections that have been created over a few seasons is important and that understanding and bond we’ve built over the years can’t be underestimated,” she said.

“If you can keep a strong core then the rest will slot in very seamlessly, I believe. And it’s even better when they’re an amazing group of people too.”

New Tactix coach Donna Wilkins said she was thrilled to be able to work with such an experienced defensive line.

“Jane and Karin have been the backbone of the Tactix defensive unit for the last few years and Paris just adds another layer to that strength with her ability to switch from the wing into the circle,” she said.

“We saw this season how well these three play together and the different combinations that we have to work with.”

The Trident Homes Tactix open their 2025 ANZ Premiership on 11 May when they host the Southern Steel at Wolfbrook Arena in Christchurch.

