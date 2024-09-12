NZ Paralympic Team Embrace Heartwarming Welcome Home Event

Supplied: Paralympics NZ | Getty Images

Five Paralympians, who featured as part of NZ Paralympic Team at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, have returned to New Zealand and today attended a heartwarming Welcome Home event at an Auckland school to celebrate the success of the Team.

Among the Paralympians greeted by more than 400 students at Maungawhau School in Mt Eden included Paralympian #222 Nicole Murray (Para cycling), who claimed a brilliant bronze medals at Paris 2024.

Supplied: Paralympics NZ | Getty Images

Met by an emotional Kapa Haka performance put on by the students the five Paralympians, also included Paralympian #232 Wojtek Czyz (Para badminton), #229 Devon Briggs (Para cycling) and Shooting Para sport duo #236 Neelam O’Neill and #204 Greg Reid, then conducted a fun and informative Q and A session led by #173 Rebecca McDonald.

A poster signing session followed at the school as the five Paralympians interacted with the youngers who were all eager to learn more about their Para sport journey.

Nicole Murray, who claimed a bronze medal at Paris 2024 in the Women’s C5 3000m Individual Pursuit, said: “The enthusiastic response we received from the students was quite overwhelming and it is humbling to know the impact we made competing in Paris. It was great to be able to share a little about Para sport and encourage more youngsters to be engaged in the transformative power of Para sport.”

New Zealand’s first ever Paralympic Games Para badminton player Wojtek Czyz said: “These young students are the future, so it is important we are visible in demonstrating the positivity of Para sport. I’m hoping the kids will have great memories of today as it shows the best of the inclusive and diverse nature of Aotearoa New Zealand and that anything is possible.”

Maungawhau School Principal Delanee Dale said: “It was an honour of Maungawhau School to welcome the New Zealand Paralympians home from Paris after such an exciting and inspirational Paralympic Games. Our students were thrilled to have the opportunity to meet some of the team and be inspired by their stories from their time at the Paralympic Games.”

The five attending Paralympians all played their part in giving the New Zealand public ‘Something to Talk About’ in the lead up to and during Paris 2024 leading to unprecedented levels of engagement. At the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games the NZ Paralympic Team won nine medals, set one Paralympic record, four Oceania records, 11 New Zealand records and 12 PBs.

