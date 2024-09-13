Designer Line-Up Announced For Auckland’s Premier Garden Festival

Sally Tagg. Devonport Garden by Penny Milne. Photo/Supplied.

29 August 2024

Organisers of the Auckland Garden DesignFest have today announced the 21 garden designers who have made the cut for their prestigious 2024 event, representing the greatest variety of gardens ever showcased.

The designers represent a roll call of many of Auckland’s most highly regarded design talent alongside inspiring up and coming designers. Visitors will have the rare opportunity to tour through handpicked examples of their work and meet with designers at each garden, on Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th November 2024.

The designers selected for 2024 are:

Alex Luiten (landscape and Ecology), Amanda Warren (Garden for Wellbeing), Andy Hamilton (Andy Hamilton Studio), Claire Talbot (Sculpt Gardens), Deb Hardy (Deb Hardy Garden Design), Dominic Sudano (Russet Gardens), Garden to Table, Glenys Yeoman (Glenys Yeoman Design), Jill Pierce, Katie Battersby, Kirsten Sachs (Kirsten Sachs Landscapes), Louise Hanlon and Ian Henderson, Matt McIsaac (Growing Gardens), Paul Gallagher (Mace Landscape Group), Penny Milne, Richard Neville (Neville Design Studio), Brett McLennan (Robin Schafer Design), Trish Bartleet and Sebastian Bartleet (Bartleet Design Studio), Val Puxty (Val Puxty Landscape Design) Xanthe White (Xanthe White Design).

Deb Hardy, Auckland Garden DesignFest Festival Director says: “We are so excited to be able to showcase a selection of Auckland’s best designers. Their wide-ranging work includes an artist’s garden lovingly developed to complement one of Auckland’s oldest houses; the latest in permaculture, and a showcase of the growing trend of urban forests.

“Edible, ornamental and flower gardens blend together, alongside statement-making sculptures. Enhancing tiny house or Airbnb spaces is another focus, alongside the first Garden to Table entry into the festival.”

Established designers include Xanthe White (two-time Chelsea Flower show award winner) and Trish Bartleet (described as one of the most original designers in Auckland), who have had their work featured in AGDF events since the first in 2011. Andy Hamilton started his career working for famous English designer Tom Stuart-Smith and Richard Neville is the NZILA Award of Excellence Institutional and Commercial 2022 winner. Up and comer Alex Luiten shares his work in Mt Eden. Dominic Sudano who learnt his practice in London and spent time with Piet Oudoulf, shows a garden in St Mary’s Bay.

The gardens are located in Herne Bay, St Mary’s Bay, Ponsonby, Westmere, Point Chevalier, Sandringham, Mt Albert, Mt Eden, Remuera, Orakei, St Heliers, Glendowie, Castor Bay and Devonport.

This unique biennial weekend festival will raise funds for Dove Hospice & Wellness, YouthLine, Garden to Table, Oke and Rotary Club of Newmarket Charitable Trust.

All Garden Tickets provide entry to all gardens for the whole weekend. Available online only at Auckland Garden DesignFest 2024 | Humanitix

For more information and updates on the 2024 Auckland Garden DesignFest, visit www.gardendesignfest.co.nz

© Scoop Media

