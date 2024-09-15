NEW RELEASE: Kayla Rose - Drinks

Friday 23rd August 2023

Inflation is rising, and it's expensive to drink at bars and clubs these days. There's nothing better than inviting a few friends over, grabbing some cheap wine and beer, turning up the music, and having a party at home. This song is about enjoying the night without the need to go out and party, because you can have the best party at home.

Produced by Dan Cosgrove, Recorded at DC Studio NZ

Kayla Rose is a stunning singer/songwriter hailing from Auckland, New Zealand. She is a member of the legendary NZ Country Music family, The Greaves family, with her grandfather being NZ Recording Artist (The Late) Rusty Greaves and her Uncle being International Recording Artist (The Late) Kevin Greaves. Her Mother and Uncle head up one of the Top Country bands in Auckland and Waikato “Midnight Special”.

Kayla is extremely versatile in her approach to music and can deliver music right from the 50’s to today’s covers along with her original music. She began her musical journey at a young age, singing on stage with her family band, mastering her stage presence and entertainment value, as well as her powerhouse vocal ability. She specialises in Country Rock but also brings down the house performing classic hits and your fave radio hits.

Kayla has an energetic and vivacious stage presence that shines onstage and is excited to show Queensland what she has got to offer. Her vocal ability and style are comparable to Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris and Taylor Swift, she is sure to get you up and dancing within minutes with her power-house vocals.

In addition to her live music, Kayla is set to release her debut EP in September, with special mention of her debut singles, Drinks and Dear Little Me. An EP gives you a glimpse of a diary entry of a 20-something finding herself in the world. Whether performing live or recording in the studio, Kayla Rose is dedicated to sharing her music with the world and connecting with audiences on a deeper level.

Her new single is available digitally here: : https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/kaylarose5/drinks/

© Scoop Media

