Andy Shauf - NZ Tour 2024

The Others Way, Banished Music & Strange News Present Andy Shauf Solo NZ Tour 2024

“Even at their most obscure, Shauf’s songs are as alive and full of mystery as the stranger beside you at checkout” - Pitchfork

When Canadian singer, songwriter, and master storyteller Andy Shauf last visited our shores, it was for a solitary Auckland show. Now, with his shimmering recent album Normunder his belt, Shauf is heading back our way to play three very special solo shows, at last visiting Christchurch and Wellington, and a highly anticipated performance at Auckland’s The Others Way Festival.

Shauf’s growing legion of loyal fans and fervent followers have long delighted in his ability to soothe and entrance, lulling the listener while singing his carefully crafted and sublime, often quite sad or sinister story songs. Biographer Andrea Pitzer sums up Shauf’s unmistakable voice perfectly; “He sounds as if he’s sitting next to you, singing quietly in your ear, with the persuasive pining of Chet Baker, if Chet Baker sang in round Canadian vowels”.

Now eight albums deep into a remarkable career, Andy is at the peak of his powers. On his 2023 album Norm, Andy’s voice assumes the role - amongst others - of God as narrator, playing Him as one fickle and unreliable deity, prone to toying with the lives of mere mortals, and hinting at a slightly troubled home life.

These shows will be unmissable, your chance to get up close and personal with one of the great dream weavers of our generation.

ANDY SHAUF SOLO NZ TOUR 2024

Friday 29 November - Meow, Wellington

Saturday 30 November - The Others Way, Auckland

Sunday 1 December - The Loons, Lyttelton

Pre-sale tickets - 10AM, Friday 6 September

General tickets - 10AM, Monday 9 September

