Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

FIS Freeski Halfpipe World Cup Qualification Moved Forward To Friday 6 September

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 11:16 pm
Press Release: Winter Games NZ

The FIS Freeski Halfpipe World Cup Qualifications presented by La Roche Posay & Cardrona Alpine Resort have been moved forward one day. Qualification will now take place on Friday 6 September in Cardrona's Olympic Halfpipe.

This schedule change is to ensure competition is held on the best possible weather days within the weather window and allow the athletes every opportunity to deliver their best performances. Finals will be held on Sunday 8 September as schedule.

Livestream, schedule and live scoring will be updated by 7pm Thursday and available here.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Winter Games NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 