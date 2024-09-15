FIS Freeski Halfpipe World Cup Qualification Moved Forward To Friday 6 September

The FIS Freeski Halfpipe World Cup Qualifications presented by La Roche Posay & Cardrona Alpine Resort have been moved forward one day. Qualification will now take place on Friday 6 September in Cardrona's Olympic Halfpipe.

This schedule change is to ensure competition is held on the best possible weather days within the weather window and allow the athletes every opportunity to deliver their best performances. Finals will be held on Sunday 8 September as schedule.

Livestream, schedule and live scoring will be updated by 7pm Thursday and available here.

