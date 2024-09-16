Auckland Opera Studio And Manukau Symphony Orchestra Join Forces For Powerful Verdi Meets Puccini Event

05.09.2024

This September, the highly acclaimed Auckland Opera Studio and South Auckland’s much loved Manukau Symphony Orchestra will give audiences two powerfully moving operatic performances, filled with the kind of rich emotion and romantic tragedy that can only come from these two classical masters.

VERDI MEETS PUCCINI marks the first time these two organisations, both known for their strong focus on mentoring young people, have worked together. The performances include an award-winning line-up of singers as well as two full choirs; the weekend promises to weave an explosive and heartrending combination of works.

Flying in from London to perform the Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th shows are: Eliza Boom Soprano, winner of the 2024 Elizabeth Connell Prize International Singing Competition; Katie Trigg Mezzo-Soprano, Winner of the 2024 Lexus Song Contest; Felicity Tomkins Soprano, Winner of the 2024 Sydney Eisteddfod Opera Scholarship; and Benson Wilson Baritone, previous winner of the Lexus Song Quest, alongside Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono Tenor, Winner of The 2023, Sydney Eisteddfod Opera Scholarship.

From the oriental grace and passion of Puccini’s Madame Butterfly to Verdi’s exotic and scorching landscapes of ancient Egypt, two very different women are nevertheless led on the same crushing journey of unrequited love. A careful selection of arias, such as 'Nessun Dorma' and Bellini's 'Casta Diva' – one powerful and turbulent while the other is soft and sublime - will complement these not to be missed scenes.

Uwe Grodd will conduct the Manukau Symphony Orchestra along with Auckland Choral and Pakuranga Choral. Renowned Stage Director John Davies will help to crystalise the artistic essence of these pieces and captivate audience members.

Auckland Opera Studio and Manukau Symphony Orchestra present ‘Verdi Meets Puccini’ at 7.30pm, Saturday 28th September in Manukau’s Due Drop Events Centre, and at 5pm Sunday 29th September at the Town Hall. Tickets available from Eventfinda.co.nz and at the door.

NOTES:

• Repertoire

Verdi - Aida - Triumphant March and Temple Scene. (Performed by Eliza Boom, Katie Trigg, Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono, Benson Wilson, Auckland & Pakuranga Choral, MSO)

Bellini - Norma - 'Casta Diva', 'Mira, o Norma' duet (Performed by Eliza Boom, Choirs, MSO)

Massenet - Werther - 'Air des Lettres' (Performed by Katie Trigg)

Verdi - La Traviata - 'Di Provenza il mar, il suol' (Performed by Benson Wilson) Verdi - Nabucco - 'Va pensiero' (Performed by Choirs, MSO)

Puccini - Turandot - 'Nessun Dorma' (Performed by Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono, Choirs, Orchestra)

Puccini - Madame Butterfly 'Humming Chorus' (Performed by Choirs, MSO) Puccini - Madame Butterfly - Act Three (Performed by Felicity Tomkins as Madame Butterfly, Katie Trigg as Suzuki, Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono as Pinkerton and Benson Wilson as Sharpless)

• The Auckland Opera Studio began in 2004 as creative incubator for young singers of all backgrounds, to offer them performance coaching from some of the most acclaimed teachers in the world, including owner and Founder, Frances Wilson (ONZM) . As well as helping young singers develop belief in their own abilities, AOS creates performance opportunities for them, and coaches professional singers prepare for their next engagement.

• The Manukau Symphony Orchestra (MSO) is a community orchestra based in South Auckland, New Zealand. The orchestra presents a series of varied concerts annually, at the Due Drop Events Centre (formerly the Vodafone Events Centre), Manukau and Te Tuhi Art Gallery, Pakuranga. MSO’s roots reach back as far as 1993 when it evolved from both the Howick Orchestra and the Howick-Pakuranga Youth Orchestra. It then became known as ‘Manukau’s orchestra’ with active support from the Manukau City Council and the Manukau community. It has grown from a 22-piece ensemble to a full symphony orchestra with around 80 musicians that regularly collaborates with youth players and choirs in Auckland. MSO’s unique ‘players as mentors’ Tuakana mentorship programme and youth scholarship initiatives sets it apart from other orchestras in New Zealand.

