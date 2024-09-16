Indigenous Artistry Takes Centre Stage At ARONUI Arts Festival 2024

With just one week until the premiere of The Voices in the Shadows, prominent Māori activist and artist Tame Iti is eager to share the magic with a Te Arawa audience.

Directed by Wairea Company’s Rangipo Ihakara and featuring Tame Iti, the production is part of the ARONUI Indigenous Arts Festival and features an ensemble of 30 performers, including artist such as Kaaterama Pou, Rākai Whauwhau and violinist Hera Taiapa-Bell.

(Photo/Supplied)

The Voices in the Shadows delves into the rich stories of Māori, Pacific, and Palestinian cultures, using art to evoke deep emotions. It challenges audiences to engage with and reflect on universal themes and experiences shared across these traditions.

Tame Iti, who has extensive experience as an international performing artist, from kapa haka to theatre, is confident The Voices in the Shadows will resonate with Rotorua locals and visitors.

“The show is about kaupapa dear to our hearts and what’s happening for us in the political landscape. It's an opportunity to bring those issues that concern our nation into performance. For me, there’s no better way to share our perspectives than through the arts and theatre,” he says.

The Voices in the Shadows offers a unique opportunity to experience a different way of engaging the mind. The show utilises the arts and theatre to demonstrate how the skills inherent in Māori traditions, such as kapa haka, Māori performing arts, and haka theatre, seamlessly transfer to this medium. The production aims to convey that the stories and emotions typically expressed in these traditional forms can be just as powerfully communicated and felt on the stage, making The Voices in the Shadows a compelling and impactful experience.

“The magical part is returning to our whānau, hapū, and iwi. It's slightly different from kapa haka, but there are elements of it through our waiata, storytelling, and how we express ourselves.

“Rangipo and I have travelled the world sharing our culture, but this show is special because it brings together people from different parts of Aotearoa – places like Te Teko, Ruatoki, and Waikato. We’ve got young ones who come from little villages, just like me. It’s great to see so many young people and women involved, bringing their magic to the performance. We men just fill in the gaps,” he says.

Most of the people Tame Iti works with have a kapa haka background, which he says makes collaboration easy because they bring their whakapapa, their knowledge of te reo, and waiata.

“Rangipo’s good at moulding it together, and we help each other manage it. I like to improvise and do it freestyle. You’re almost standing on your feet creating work. It’s not something you write about. You’ve got to see it and feel it. It’s all about vibration. We have to reach the audience and hold their attention for the entire show. They’ve got to say, ‘wow.’ But I know they’ll love it,” he says.

The Voices in the Shadows will be held at Matangi Rau - Sir Howard Morrison Theatre on Thursday, 12 September, from 7pm to 9pm, and on Friday, 13 September, with performances from 11am to 1pm and 7pm to 9pm. For tickets and more information, visit Ticketmaster.

© Scoop Media

