Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Generation Of Orators Stand At Ngā Manu Kōrero – On Whakaata Māori, Te Reo Channel & Māori+

Monday, 16 September 2024, 2:05 am
Press Release: Whakaata Maori

Te Whakataetae ā-Motu mō Ngā Manu Kōrero Tāmaki ki te Waitematā – the National Secondary Schools Speech Competition – is coming to Spark Arena, Te Tōangaroa, Tāmaki Makaurau.

The competition will be broadcast live on Te Reo Channel and on MĀORI+ from 8.00AM on Tuesday 10 September and Wednesday 11 September.

The Ngā Manu Kōrero competition began in 1965 as the Korimako Speech Competition with the aim of encouraging Māori students to develop skills and fluency in the English language. In 1977 the Pei Te Hurinui Jones reo section of the contest was added and in 1987 it became Te Whakataetae ā-Motu mō Ngā Manu Kōrero o Ngā Kura Tuarua.

Today, the competition includes English and te reo Māori with students competing in four divisions:

Seniors (Years 11, 12 & 13)

  1. Pei Te Hurinui Jones Contest (Reo Māori, one prepared speech, one impromptu)
  2. Korimako Contest (English, one prepared speech, one impromptu)

Juniors (Years 9 & 10)

  1. Te Rāwhiti Ihaka Contest (Reo Māori, one speech)
  2. Sir Turi Carroll Contest (English, one speech

Past winners include Tawhirimatea Williams, Turanga Merito, Julian Wilcox, and Tamati Waaka.

Speech topics for 2024:

TE REO MĀORI

  1. Reo kōpiri, whakapuakina! Reo korahi, whāngaihia!
  2. Ngā pūrākau Māori, he kura huna kei roto.
  3. Tamaiti whāngai – He koha nā te kōpū hei taonga mō te ngākau.
  4. Āke, ake, ake! Toitū te Tiriti!
  5. He mamae poto, he oranga roa.
  6. (Ma te tauira tonu e whakatau i tāna ake kaupapa kōrero)

ENGLISH

  1. Our stories transcend myth and legend.
  2. Hapū rights are sovereign rights.
  3. My whānau would make the best reality TV.
  4. My 100-day plan for Aotearoa.
  5. Stress less, live more: Rangatahi tips.
  6. (Students may determine their own topic)

Ngā Manu Kōrero will also be broadcast on Punga.net for iwi radio listeners.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Whakaata Maori on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 