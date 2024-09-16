New Generation Of Orators Stand At Ngā Manu Kōrero – On Whakaata Māori, Te Reo Channel & Māori+

Te Whakataetae ā-Motu mō Ngā Manu Kōrero Tāmaki ki te Waitematā – the National Secondary Schools Speech Competition – is coming to Spark Arena, Te Tōangaroa, Tāmaki Makaurau.

The competition will be broadcast live on Te Reo Channel and on MĀORI+ from 8.00AM on Tuesday 10 September and Wednesday 11 September.

The Ngā Manu Kōrero competition began in 1965 as the Korimako Speech Competition with the aim of encouraging Māori students to develop skills and fluency in the English language. In 1977 the Pei Te Hurinui Jones reo section of the contest was added and in 1987 it became Te Whakataetae ā-Motu mō Ngā Manu Kōrero o Ngā Kura Tuarua.

Today, the competition includes English and te reo Māori with students competing in four divisions:

Seniors (Years 11, 12 & 13)

Pei Te Hurinui Jones Contest (Reo Māori, one prepared speech, one impromptu) Korimako Contest (English, one prepared speech, one impromptu)

Juniors (Years 9 & 10)

Te Rāwhiti Ihaka Contest (Reo Māori, one speech) Sir Turi Carroll Contest (English, one speech

Past winners include Tawhirimatea Williams, Turanga Merito, Julian Wilcox, and Tamati Waaka.

Speech topics for 2024:

TE REO MĀORI

Reo kōpiri, whakapuakina! Reo korahi, whāngaihia! Ngā pūrākau Māori, he kura huna kei roto. Tamaiti whāngai – He koha nā te kōpū hei taonga mō te ngākau. Āke, ake, ake! Toitū te Tiriti! He mamae poto, he oranga roa. (Ma te tauira tonu e whakatau i tāna ake kaupapa kōrero)

ENGLISH

Our stories transcend myth and legend. Hapū rights are sovereign rights. My whānau would make the best reality TV. My 100-day plan for Aotearoa. Stress less, live more: Rangatahi tips. (Students may determine their own topic)

Ngā Manu Kōrero will also be broadcast on Punga.net for iwi radio listeners.

