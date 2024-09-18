New Zealand Overcome Tonga To Join Samoa In Final

Photo/Supplied

The Kiwis have subsequently booked their place at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup™ next year, after they proved too much to handle for the Tongans.

They join hosts Morocco, China, Japan, Korea Republic and People’s Republic of Korea, as well as OFC compatriots Samoa, who qualified earlier in the day.

Conscious of the physical threat Tonga posed, New Zealand hit the ground running, taking an early lead thanks to Laura Bennett.

She came close to doubling her tally from Grace Duncan’s raking cross, in a moment reminiscent of Kinë Hmaen’s goal against Solomon Islands, but sent her shot just wide. Duncan thought she was through herself minutes later, but was denied by a great block from Losaline Tu’utafaiva

Katie Pugh added a second goal for New Zealand in the 12th minute, latching onto a long ball from Heidi Draai, and taking advantage of a fumble to roll the ball into an empty net.

For New Zealand’s third goal it was Grace Duncan’s turn to get on the scoresheet, finishing a low cross from close range. Initially Temaleti Taufa’ao had blocked the winger’s shot, but Duncan held her composure to put the ball away at the second time of asking. Ten minutes later Pia Vlok made it 4-0 after Taufa’ao spilled a shot.

Despite the scoreline, Tonga didn’t let their heads drop, and were clearly keen to be the first team this tournament to score against New Zealand. When they launched counter attacks they looked dangerous – case in point when Tyra Bagiante had the first breakaway chance for Tonga, but Muller was equal to her shot and deflected the ball out for a corner with a heel.

Cienna Filimoeatu then thought she was through, but committed defending from Charley Marsh denied the Tongan forward. Kuria Malohifo’ou held off her defender well to let rip with a shot herself, but she fired over the crossbar just before the half-time whistle.

The second-half was a more reserved affair in front of goal for New Zealand.

Kara McGillivray was the next Kiwi on the scoresheet, receiving the ball wide and spying the goalkeeper off her line, her effort surprised Taufa’ao with a near post top corner finish. On the 70th minute Charley Marsh added New Zealand’s sixth with a scrappy finish from a corner

Malohifo’ou came the closest to breaching New Zealand’s defence, dancing around the defenders on the byline and taking her shot from a narrow angle, only for it to canon off the crossbar before Heidi Draai hooked the ball to safety.

A seventh arrived as the match headed into stoppage time. Substitute Derelle Avery’s effort from distance fumbled into the net by Tongan substitute goalkeeper Makelesi Malafu.

Duncan then grabbed her second and New Zealand’s eighth with a free-kick from the left-hand edge of the penalty box, floating the ball over Malafu and in off the far post.

New Zealand: 8 (Laura BENNETT 6, Katie PUGH 12, Grace DUNCAN 22, 90+3, Pia VLOK 33, Kara MCGILLIVRAY 54, Charley MARCH 70, Derelle AVERY 89)

Tonga: 0

HT: 4-0

