Missing Painting Comes To Nelson

Dr Kyla Mackenzie, Curator and Collections Manager at The Suter-Te Aratoi o Whakatū, holds the Doris Lusk watercolour Trees at Totaranaui (1965) which has been purchased for the gallery's collection. It's one of a set of six paintings that inspired poems and music by well known artists, but has been "whereabouts unknown" for more than twenty years. Image credit: Dr Patrick Holland, Nelson

Nelson’s The Suter Art Gallery and the family of artist Doris Lusk are delighted that one of her watercolours from the 1960s has surfaced, despite being “whereabouts unknown” for over twenty years. After purchase at an auction in July it is now part of the permanent collection of The Suter, thanks to financial help from a private donor.

Trees at Totaranui (1965) has a strong regional significance and is one of a set of six watercolours, four of which depict Golden Bay/Mohua scenes. Together these paintings inspired poetry, hand printing, two musical compositions and several performances.

Julie Catchpole, Director of The Suter Art Gallery Te Aratoi o Whakatu says she was thrilled when the painting arrived. “The colours are strong and fresh, and those that know this avenue of trees at Totaranui exclaim with pleasure remembering this special place. They also enjoy the verve with which Doris has painted the scene”.

Research published last year discussed the unique sequence of linked creative works by important New Zealand cultural figures. This publicity may have contributed to reappearance of the painting. One painting (Dark Stream, a West Coast scene) is still “missing”, but four of the six are now safely in public galleries in Dunedin, Christchurch, Nelson, and in Te Papa. The fifth is in a private collection. The Nelson region was one of Lusk’s favourite places to visit and paint, and her works are held by all major New Zealand galleries.

© Scoop Media

