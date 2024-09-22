New Zealand Chinese Language Week Celebrates 10 Years!

This year marks the 10th year since the first New Zealand Chinese Language Week was celebrated, and 2024 is bigger and better than ever! Hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders enjoy taking part in New Zealand Chinese Language Week activities each year in all sorts of ways. The week is about encouraging New Zealanders to give Chinese language learning a go, and there are many activities to do that at libraries and schools throughout New Zealand this week.

New Zealand Chinese Language Week chair Jo Coughlan says that over the past 10 years, the Trust has distributed more than 20,000 tri-lingual children’s picture books to schools and libraries.

“Their use of English, Te Reo Māori, and Chinese is unique, and we have great feedback from librarians that the books are highly valuable.”

This year, the book is available online in audio format in four languages – English, Te Reo Māori, Mandarin, and Cantonese.

During the past 10 years, there have been 70 Language Superstars who share their language learning journey to encourage other Kiwis to give Chinese a go, and XX Youth Ambassadors who have done well in national Chinese Bridge speech competitions. More recently, 10 language teachers have been honoured in the past two years for their efforts,

Nine Language Superstars, eight youth ambassadors, and six teachers are being honoured at the New Zealand Chinese Language Week opening ceremony event at Parliament tomorrow, which will be attended by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

Jo Coughlan says the Trust that runs New Zealand Chinese Language Week is a private charitable trust, made up of business people, academics, and former diplomats. Its purpose is to encourage Chinese language learning in New Zealand.

“Understanding and speaking another language is important for clear communication. We want New Zealanders to be able to take full part in business, trade, diplomacy, and in their local communities as well, making all welcome in our vibrant, diverse society.”

She says the Trust facilitates events and activities – people chose themselves what to do and how to do them, using what language they like.

Most of the Trust’s resources are in Mandarin, as that is the language used in the New Zealand school system and the language most accessible for New Zealanders looking to learn Chinese.

Jo Coughlan says Mandarin is the most widely spoken Chinese language in the world, including in New Zealand. It is the national language of China, the official language of Taiwan, the national language of Singapore, and the language of business with China.

“However, the Trust is a facilitator, not a gatekeeper and we encourage people to hold their own events. They can use the language they are comfortable with - Cantonese for example has been used at NZCLW events, in Parliament for the daily prayer as part of NZCLW, and last year a Cantonese film was celebrated in a special screening for NZCLW. Videos of support have been received using several different Chinese languages, and all are celebrated.”

More information about New Zealand Chinese Language Week and events on around the country can be found at www.nzclw.com

