Gripping New Documentary Ice Maiden About World Record Breaker Lisa Blair Sets Sail Around New Zealand

Following its world premiere sold-out screening at New Zealand’s Doc Edge Film Festival earlier this year, the thrilling new Australian documentary Ice Maiden will commence its circumnavigation through New Zealand cinemas from September.

Ice Maiden is the gripping, edge-of-the-seat story of inspirational Aussie solo sailor, adventurer and environmentalist Lisa Blair, who daringly circumnavigated Antarctica on her own, non-stop, and with no physical assistance. From terrifying storms and near fatal collisions with looming ships to personal anguish and constant danger, it’s a story steeped in anxiety, but also in hope and inspiration, as the brave and uncompromising sailor hurls herself at every obstacle with positive energy and a relentless will to win.

“As a solo sailor, it’s really hard to describe the challenges and obstacles I face out there, so I’m so excited for Ice Maiden to be seen. The film really captures the essence of life at sea where every day was a new game of survival for me,” says Lisa Blair.

Lisa Blair is one of Australia’s most famous solo sailors, with more than 80,000 nautical miles of ocean sailing, numerous records and experience sailing around the world under her belt.

Lisa has a special affinity to New Zealand, earlier this year she not only set a fastest time record for sailing solo from Sydney to Auckland (as well as becoming the first woman to do so), but also became the first person to sail solo around Aotearoa.

Ice Maiden, directed by James Blannin-Ferguson and Australia based Kiwi filmmaker Nathaniel C.T Jackson, will play in Auckland, Christchurch, Tauranga, Russell, Whitianga, and Papamoa, with further screenings still to be announced.

“Featuring some heart-stopping footage taken by Blair herself, this offers up an immersive, emotional rollercoaster ride and a powerful portrait of determination in the face of all the Southern Ocean can throw at her.”

– James Croot, Stuff

Not just a document of an incredible woman, Ice Maiden is also an inspiring call to arms for climate and societal change. “After seeing the film, I would like audiences to feel that anything is possible if you set your sights on it,” says director Nathaniel C.T Jackson. “If you work towards your goal, you can achieve amazing things. You have to believe in yourself. Lisa is a small woman, and she had many naysayers telling her she couldn’t do it. Her story and her commitment to climate change communication show us that we can change things.”

“Ice Maiden is documentary filmmaking at its best.”

– Erin Free, Filmink

For ticketing and venue details for Ice Maiden, click here: https://icemaidenfilm.com/

To check out the Ice Maiden trailer, click here: https://youtu.be/dzFbLPi-NUU?si=dH0UFBHSoygpKVfT

