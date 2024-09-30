Mustafa Releases Debut Album Dunya Out Now Via Jagjaguwar

'Name Of God' Video Still (Photo/Supplied)

Mustafa released his debut album Dunya on Friday, 27 September. The album marks his first full-length project following his 2021 project When Smoke Rises, which was acclaimed by the likes of the New York Times, NPR, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone and more. The album marks the intersection of Mustafa’s art and activism, the latter of which has most notably seen him produce two installments of his Artists For Aid concert series, which have taken place in New Jersey and London this year and featured the likes of 070 Shake, Blood Orange, Clairo, Daniel Caesar, Earl Sweatshirt, Faye Webster, FKA twigs, King Krule, Nicolas Jaar, Nick Hakim, Omar Apollo, Ramy Youssef, Stormzy, Yasiin Bey and more across the two events, in addition to Mustafa himself. The album’s release coincides with a stunning live performance of 'Name of God' that finds Mustafa performing alongside Micah Preite (guitar) and Kibrom Birhane (masenqo) available to watch now.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Despite only being released last Friday, Dunya arrives alongside significant critical acclaim -- praised by the likes of The Face and Kinfolk, both of which currently feature Mustafa on the covers of their current issues, in addition to the Associated Press, Rolling Stone, and Teen Vogue as well as a special sit-down conversation with UK favorites Chunkz & Filly on cultural harmony and the album’s larger themes of personal growth. Dunya’s release also coincides with the final installment of a series of live conversations that Mustafa has been hosting around Europe and North America with special guests. After speaking with Daniel Caesar in Toronto, Ramy Youssef in Los Angeles, Anok Yai in Paris, and Dua Lipa in London, Mustafa hosted an intimate, sold-out event in New York City where he discussed the themes of Dunya in conversation with Angelina Jolie on the eve of the albums release.

© Scoop Media

