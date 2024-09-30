Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
NEW RELEASE: The Songsmiths - The Lucky One

Monday, 30 September 2024, 10:44 pm
Press Release: Key 2 Artist Promotions

Kayla and Sarah Goldsmith release their second Single, ‘The Lucky One’. The release of their second single ‘The Lucky One’ follows their debut single ‘The Long Way Round’ offering a different side of The Songsmiths. This song captures the warmth and romance of a lifelong love and showcases Kayla’s multi-instrumental abilities, as she swaps her usual guitar licks for the warm and inviting sounds of the Mandolin and Weissenborn.

After several years of songwriting and recording as The Songsmiths, ‘The Lucky One’ brings together a raw blend of Acoustic Country and Folk, giving audiences a deeper understanding of The Songsmiths as songwriters, artists and producers.

Kayla is a multi-instrumentalist specialising in all things with strings. As a songwriter and producer Kayla grew up playing music in Christchurch, New Zealand, and from a young age was heavily involved with various live acts over a range of genres and settings in the New Zealand music community and continues to work with musicians and acts around the country. She currently offers professional musician services including music production, live session work, tutoring and session tracks. Sarah is an award-winning singer and songwriter, MLT Songwriting and Gold Guitar award finalist, Sarah also won the DAG Songwriting Scholarship (Australia) sponsored by APRA and was a NZ Horizon Award Nominee. Sarah grew up in Dunedin, New Zealand, singing opera before being introduced to guitar which sparked a love of country music and songwriting.

Together, Kayla and Sarah live in Timaru (NZ) writing and performing as The Songsmiths and operating a recording studio, ‘Songsmith Studios’ which offers a range of recording packages and a tutoring space.

Available on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music and all online streaming services.

Credits:
Songwriters: Kayla and Sarah Goldsmith
Guitars, Bass, Mandolin and Weissenborn: Kayla Goldsmith
Vocals: Sarah Goldsmith
Drums & Percussion: Joshua Blaikie
Produced by: Kayla Goldsmith @SongsmithstudiosNZ
Mixed and Mastered: Kayla Goldsmith @SongsmithStudiosNZ
Photography Credit.
MD Photography https://mdphotography.co.nz

