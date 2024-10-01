Calling All Young Kiwi Musicians – Thrash More Competition Returns For Second Year

The nationwide competition – open to high school bands and musicians up to age 25 – launched last year and due to its overwhelming success, Thrash More organisers AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand have decided to make it an annual event. The month-long entry period begins today (October 1, 2024) and ends in November with the winner decided by a yet-to-be-announced top Kiwi band.

Up for grabs is a $10,000 cash prize for the winner – $7000 of which goes to the band towards music equipment, album release or studio recording time, and the remaining $3000 goes to the winner’s chosen secondary school or community music facility.

AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand co-founder and managing director Henry van Asch says the Thrash More competition provides another opportunity for artists to help progress their musical talent.

“We’re excited to bring the competition back, following the overwhelming interest last year,” he says. “Based on the entries we received in 2023, there is a fantastic mix of emerging homegrown musicians across New Zealand, and we hope this initiative encourages them to give it a go and truly embody the Live More, Fear Less mentality.

“It has been exciting to see Powder Chutes – the winners from our first competition – continue to grow from strength to strength, this past year,” van Asch adds.

The Wānaka-based rock band – comprising lead guitarist Clarke West, bassist Otis Murphy, lead vocalist Henry McConnell and drummer Archie Orbell – has been performing around the country and recently finished recording their self-titled album, which the Thrash More $7000 prize money helped fund. The group used the additional $3000 community cash prize to donate a Gibson Les Paul guitar to the Mount Aspiring College music department, in May 2024.

“Being part of the 2023 AJHBNZ Thrash More competition was sick,” the band members say. “There’s so much epic new music emerging around Aotearoa, and so to be chosen by Alien Weaponry, who are musical idols of ours, was extremely cool. The prize money enabled us to both continue recording our debut album, and to pay something back into the community that’s been such an important part of our journey.

“If you’re in a band, get writing and get involved in this year’s Thrash More,” the band adds.

The band’s winning song – now titled Scalpel – will feature on the new album and is set to be released as a single in November 2024.

Entry submissions for the 2024 Thrash More competition open today and will close on Thursday 31 October 2024, 11:59pm.

The month-long music competition is open to bands and musicians aged 13-25, from any music genre. Artists can enter the contest by filling out the official entry form via the contest website and uploading a video of their original song to social media, using the hashtag #ThrashMore and tagging @ajhackettbungynz.

The competition includes three judging rounds – the top 10 bands will be selected from the total entries, which will be followed by a public voting round to determine the top three acts. The 2024 Thrash More winner will be chosen from the three acts by a renowned Kiwi musician band – which will be named this month. Last year Kiwi metal sensations Alien Weaponry were guest judges.

