E/MERGE Festival Of Creativity Showcases The Next Generation Of Creative And Performing Arts Talent

The next generation of creative and performing arts talent is gearing up to showcase their skills to the public at E/MERGE - Festival of Creativity. (Photo/Supplied)

The next generation of creative and performing arts talent is gearing up to showcase their skills to the public at E/MERGE - Festival of Creativity - celebrating all things emerging from the Creative and Performing Arts programmes at Whitireia and WelTec.

From 7-24 Whiringa-ā-nuku (October), E/MERGE will feature content from Creative Technologies, Creative Writing, Screen Production (Film), Publishing, Stage and Screen (Drama), Commercial Dance, Music, and Musical Theatre.

With an arts festival format, audiences will be able to immerse themselves in a huge variety of events including cabarets, solo performances, short plays, self-devised and final year ākonga (student) works. They will also be able to see exhibitions in the gallery, film in the cinema, or enjoy book launches and the wall of words.

E/MERGE is an incredibly important milestone for our ākonga, says Brenda Saris, Kaiwhakahaere Hōtaka (Programme Manager) Digital Media and Design at Whitireia and WelTec. "It’s an opportunity for them to connect with the professional creative communities in Te Whanganui-a-Tara, showcase their talent and take a step closer to their careers. Vocational education is about helping ākonga to step into work and E/MERGE is one of the ways we can support them to build professional networks and connect with employers."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

E/MERGE is not only a celebration of each area of study; this year the Festival’s creativity cleverly extends to its marketing. Digital Media and Design kaiako (tutors) have created Augmented Reality (AR) elements for ākonga and the public to interact with and enjoy through social media. These virtual 3D digital elements have been superimposed on Dixon Street outside Te Auaha, Whitireia and WelTec’s city campus, and at the rainbow pedestrian crossing. These can be viewed via QR code through your smartphone.

Alice Moore, Creative Technologies kaiako at Whitireia and WelTec, says that learning is becoming more digitally focused with animation, interactive screen content, and game design being extremely popular. "Creating an AR experience to promote E/MERGE is a great way to highlight the fusion of technology and creativity. It’s also a chance to test the technology, with a view to integrating it within the 2025 teaching programme for ākonga studying at higher levels."

Mark Oldershaw, Whitireia and WelTec Executive Director says E/MERGE is an incredibly exciting event. It’s the culmination of study and hard work where ākonga can bring creative concepts to life and experience what working in the creative sector is like. "Being able to offer real world experiences like E/MERGE equips ākonga with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to launch their creative careers. I can’t wait to see what’s in store for this year’s E/MERGE Festival."

Find out more about E/MERGE

Experience the E/MERGE blobjects using Augmented Reality!

Discover our Creativity programmes

© Scoop Media

