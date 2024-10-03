Fat Freddy’s Drop 'SLO MO' Album Tour

Sat 25 Jan - Brewtown - Upper Hutt

Sun 26 Jan - Lilyworld - Go Media Stadium - Auckland

Sat 1 & Sun 2 Feb - Neudorf Vineyards - Upper Moutere

Sat 8 Feb - Tōmoana Showgrounds - Hastings

Sat 22 Feb - Electric Avenue - Hagley Park - Christchurch

Tickets on sale 10am, Monday 16 September from fatfreddysdrop.com

SLO MO 2LP Vinyl released 25 October / Digital released 08 November

Best news ever! Fat Freddy’s Drop bring their euphoric live show back to Aotearoa to rock Summer 2025.

The Teskey Brothers, Coterie, Rubi Du & TOI will be joining Freddys as the band celebrate their new album SLO MO. Every show is different and will also include support from Logg Cabin, AJ Honeysuckle & Rehekorero.

The SLO MO Tour hits in January & February, playing Brewtown in Upper Hutt, Lilyworld at Go Media Stadium in Auckland, a double-hitter at Neudorf Vineyards in Upper Moutere, Tomoana Showgrounds in Hastings and Electric Avenue in Christchurch.

Fresh off the back of 37 shows in Europe, Freddys will be match-fit and armed with a brand new setlist to light up the party.

With the imminent release of SLO MO, the tour will hit the sweet spot for Freddy’s fans who’ve been waiting for NZ headline shows since 2020.

“SLO MO is the strongest studio representation yet of a Freddy’s live show”, says saxophonist Chopper Reeds. “It captures the undefinable Freddy’s sound. Usually we take the stage to the studio and this time, we’re excited about taking our studio creation onto the stage.”

First single release from the album 'Next Stop' is out now, a soul-soaked summer scorcher, feat. toastmaster MC Slave on the mic.

