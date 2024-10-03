Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Kneecap Announce Debut Aotearoa Tour Dates

Thursday, 3 October 2024, 4:05 pm
Press Release: Frontier Touring Company

Kneecap (Photo/Supplied)

MG Live, I OH YOU & Frontier Touring are pumped to announce Irish rap group Kneecap will venture down to Aotearoa next March 2025!

One of the most exciting groups to come out of Ireland, Kneecap will kick off their debut New Zealand shows at Meow Nui, Te Whanganui-a-Tara/ Wellington on Wednesday 5 March followed by Powerstation, Tāmaki Makaurau/ Auckland on Thursday 6 March.

Frontier Member presale kicks off from 10am local time on Monday 7 October before tickets go on sale Wednesday 9 October from 11am local time. Tickets and tour information via frontiertouring.com/kneecap.

Kneecap - Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí - blend their satirical yet socially conscious Irish and English lyrics with reality and absurdity. Although a figment of the band’s imagination, the genre shifting Fine Art album is certainly real in its rawness and demand to provoke emotion, featuring the singles ‘Love Making’, ‘Sick In The Head’ and ‘Better Way To Live’.

The critically acclaimed semi-fictionalised film Kneecap is currently receiving critical acclaim and rave reviews here after its’ cinematic debut at NZ International Film Festival.

The hype for Kneecap continues...after selling out multiple shows and upgrading venues to meet demand across Australia, the band have now extended their tour to include lucky fans in both Wellington and Auckland!

A band who refuses to shy away, don’t miss riotous rap trio Kneecap as they make their game-changing New Zealand debut in March 2025.

