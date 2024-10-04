Kayla Rose - New EP & Title Track - ‘Dear Little Me’

Hot on the heels of her recent single 'Drinks', Country Rock artist Kayla Rose releases her title track and new EP 'Dear Little Me'. Kayla’s new EP gives you a glimpse of a diary entry of a 20-something finding herself in the world.

Kayla expresses …“This song was written for my younger self who had high expectations for where she wanted to be by age 23. She envisioned herself as a successful artist, in a loving relationship, and achieving all her dreams at a young age. It's a song where I give myself credit by saying I'm not quite reaching all those goals yet, but I'm still trying and will give it my all to make my younger self proud.”

Kayla Rose is a stunning singer/songwriter hailing from Auckland, New Zealand. She is a member of the legendary NZ Country Music family, The Greaves family with her grandfather being NZ Recording Artist (The Late) Rusty Greaves and her Uncle being International Recording Artist (The Late) Kevin Greaves. Her Mother and Uncle head up one of the Top Country bands in Auckland and Waikato 'Midnight Special.'

Kayla’s new EP has been produced by Dan Cosgrove and recorded at DC Studio NZ.

