NZ Mountain Film Festival Grant Recipients Announced

The NZ Mountain Film Festival Charitable Trust is pleased to announce $5,580 in grants from funds raised through the charity auction in June.

$1,000 went to the local M!NT Charitable Trust for a three-day mountain programme, alongside Cardrona Alpine Resort to deliver a safe and supportive environment for those with intellectual disabilities to participate in skiing and snowboarding.

Wānaka Backyard Trapping received $830 to complete a full circuit of protection, via ground-placed mammalian traps, around Mount Iron. This will continue the focus of increasing native biodiversity – plants, birds, lizards and invertebrates – through ongoing pest eradication. Rare endemic wildlife in the reserve includes tomtits, brown creepers, NZ falcons, Kawarau geckos and tussock skinks.

Kahu Youth received $1,500 to support the 'Youth vs Wild' for local rangatahi. The two-day intensive programme is loosely based upon the television series 'Man vs Wild' teaching youth basic survival skills and participating in thrilling activities in nature. The programme will be facilitated by professional adventure guides and supported by two Youth Development workers with a capacity for 10 youth in the programme.

Whenua Iti Outdoors received $1,000 towards purchasing a beach wheelchair. They have an amputee family camp and the beach wheelchair will be a major asset for this group. Last year they ran a camp for 8-12 year olds with physical disabilities. A SUP that was funded by the NZ Mountain Film Festival came into its own during this camp, ensuring that those tamariki who were not confident or able to paddleboard on their own were still able to experience the joy of being on the water.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Lastly, the Diamond Lake Conservation Trust received $1250 to assist in setting up a new trapline along the Motatapu River.

To find out more about the NZ Mountain Film Festival Grant Scheme head tohttps://mountainfilm.nz/grants/

Mark your calendars for the 23rd NZ Mountain Film & Book Festival in Wanaka (20 to 24 June) and Queenstown (June 26 to 27) in 2025.

© Scoop Media

