Basement Jaxx (DJ Set), Darude And More Join The Mānuka Pharm Synthony In The Domain 2025 Lineup

Image/Supplied.

Duco Touring has today announced the second release of acts for Mānuka Pharm SYNTHONY in THE DOMAIN 2025!

Basement Jaxx (DJ set), Darude, and Dick Johnson are set to join the 2025 lineup, in addition to the previously announced international acts Cyril and Example and Kiwi favourites Kora, Ladi6 and Th’ Dudes.

Plus artists Kings, P Digsss, Emily Williams, Masha Mnjoyan, Ella Monnery and Lewis McCallum are set to join conductor Sarah-Grace Williams and the Auckland Philharmonia for SYNTHONY No.6.

The English duo behind dance hits Where’s Your Head At and Good Luck, BasementJaxx, are excitedly confirmed to perform a DJ set at the 2025 festival. Check out the SYNTHONY performance of Good Luck as part of a previous set here. Finnish music producer behind hit techno song Sandstorm, Darude, will be making his first SYNTHONY appearance. SYNTHONY’s 2022 rendition of Sandstorm received over 20 million views on YouTube, find the video here. New additions also include Kiwi artist Kings, Shapeshifter’s P Digsss and SYNTHONY music director Dick Johnson.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

After a sold-out show of over 35,000 attendees in 2024, Pukekawa, Auckland Domain will again host Auckland’s biggest music festival Mānuka Pharm SYNTHONY in THE DOMAIN on Saturday 29 March 2025 - featuring the global premiere of SYNTHONY No.6 with Auckland Philharmonia, the show will be conducted by Sarah-Grace Williams. With over 15,000 tickets already sold, Mānuka Pharm SYNTHONY in THE DOMAIN 2025 is set to be another sold out event.

An unparalleled festival experience across two stages showcasing local and international artists, world-class immersive visuals, and the global premiere of SYNTHONY No.6, where the biggest dance tracks of all time are reimagined with a full live orchestra as you’ve never heard them before.

The 2025 festival will also feature a wine and food village offering a handpicked selection of food trucks, pop-up bars, activations and more. For the most luxe experience, the SYNTHONY VIP & VVIP Garden is the place to be.

Limited First and Second Release tickets are available. Fans are encouraged to get tickets now before prices increase. In addition to General Admission (All Ages) tickets, fans can secure Premium tickets (18+) or VIP & VVIP all-inclusive options.

MĀNUKA PHARM PRESENTS:

SYNTHONY in THE DOMAIN

Pukekawa, Auckland Domain - Saturday 29 March 2025

FEATURING

SYNTHONY No.6 (NEW SHOW)

Auckland Philharmonia, conducted by Sarah-Grace Williams

*Artists performing as part of SYNTHONY

BASEMENT JAXX (DJ SET)

DARUDE

CYRIL

EXAMPLE (UK)

KORA

LADI6

TH’ DUDES

DICK JOHNSON

KINGS*

P DIGSSS*

EMILY WILLIAMS*

MASHA MNJOYAN*

ELLA MONNERY*

LEWIS MCCALLUM*

Plus, more to be announced.

Mānuka Pharm SYNTHONY in THE DOMAIN tickets are on sale now.

Purchase them now from synthony.com

To register for updates, or for more information, go to: SYNTHONY.COM

© Scoop Media

