NZSA Writers' Award Has Been Awarded To Writer Mark Derby

Mark Derby has been awarded the 2024 Copyright Licensing New Zealand (CLNZ)and The New Zealand Society of Authors (NZSA) Te Puni Kaituhi O Aotearoa (PEN NZ) Inc, CLNZ | NZSA $25,000 Writers’ Award for his project, with the working title, ‘Outlaw Prophet - Hakaraia Mahika and the Tauranga Wars,’ This book is an account of the New Zealand Wars in the Bay of Plenty, with a focus on an extraordinary spiritual and military leader.

Mark Derby says “I’ve been intrigued by the impressive, mysterious 19th century Bay of Plenty prophet Hakaraia Mahika for decades, ever since I saw a mention to him in Belich’s The New Zealand Wars, as a leader who deserves more attention from historians. Since then I’ve been gathering archival and other information about Hakaraia in a piecemeal manner, while writing other projects such as Waitangi Tribunal reports in the Bay of Plenty region. This generous grant is the spur I need to turn that large body of information into a book. I’ve also recently been asked by Hakaraia’s descendants to contribute to tribal wānanga about their tūpuna and his legacy, and it’s an honour to support local Māori to engage with their own history in this way. The NZSA|CLNZ grant means I can participate fully in these wānanga at no cost to anyone else. I am very grateful for it.”

The CLNZ | NZSA Writers’ Award is one of the annual investments made through the CLNZ Cultural Fund and is open to writers of any genre of non-fiction, including writers of education material. The award enables the successful applicant to devote time to a specific writing project. This year's winner, Mark Derby is a Wellington writer and freelance historian.

On the applications overall, convenor Dr Vanda Symon said, “It was heartening to see such a high number of entrants for this year’s Writers’ Award across a diverse field of topics. The range of works included everything from local history to biography and memoir to educational projects to works tackling topical issues of today. The quality and significance of the entrants made for a tough time for the judges. Our congratulations to the finalists and the winner.”

Judging panellist Jade Kake said of Derby’s project, “Hakaraia Mahika (Tapuika), a once (in)famous and perhaps controversial actor in the New Zealand Wars and a contemporary of the likes of Wiremu Tamihana, Rewi Maniapoto and Te Kooti, has since receded from sight and is now a little-known figure. An important new contribution to New Zealand history profiling a significant figure in the New Zealand Wars who has largely been forgotten by the history books.”

While Elizabeth Kirkby-McLeod, the third judge on the panel, said that “This project is of strong Aotearoa New Zealand interest and gives much needed attention to the Bay of Plenty wars and I am convinced Mark Derby has the track record to deliver.”

The judging panel also highlighted Barbara Dreaver’s project Voyaging the Pacific and Jane McCabe's project Taiwhenua: Family Land in Rural Aotearoa, which were both shortlisted for the Award.

The New Zealand Society of Authors (NZSA) Te Puni Kaituhi O Aotearoa (PEN NZ) Inc was proud to administer the award this year. CLNZ and NZSA would like to thank all the writers who took the time to apply and to this year’s judging panel of Dr Vanda Symon, Jade Kake and Elizabeth Kirkby-McLeod.

Copyright Licensing New Zealand (CLNZ) plays a key role in making creative rights valuable assets for all New Zealanders, be they rightsholders like writers, publishers and artists, or users of creative works such as educators, students and businesses. CLNZ manages the Cultural Fund, which derives its revenue from licensing income.

The New Zealand Society of Authors Te Puni Kaituhi o Aotearoa PEN NZ Inc is the principal organisation representing writers in Aotearoa. Founded in 1934, it advocates for the right to fair reward and creative rights, administers prizes and awards, works across the literary sector to make Aotearoa New Zealand writers and books more visible, and runs professional development programmes for writers.

