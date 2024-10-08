Get Salty With Savour Northland

Northlanders have grabbed the opportunity to shine a light on the region’s food, beverage and produce industry this month, submitting an incredible programme of tastings, tours, special one-off events, culinary collaborations, and immersive workshops for the inaugural Savour Northland. The event is showcasing 125 events plus over 50 Savour Northland Challenge entries between the 4th and 28th October.

Fresh, locally grown and sourced produce is in abundance in Tai Tokerau, and you can’t get much more local than sea salt and drinking water made from sunshine and the ocean that surrounds the region!

Taipa Salt Pig are located in the Far North and are at the forefront of developing a sustainable food chain. James Moore and his wife Yasmin are the visionary couple behind the operation.

During Savour Northland, the Taipa Pig Salt Farm will present fun workshops that families can experience together. Salty about School Holidays will take you on an adventure to collect the sea water, then head to the salt farm to see how that becomes salt and drinking water and make your own flavoured salt or foot scrub. Workshops run 9, 10 and 11 October.

The Far North Amazing Race, Saturday 12 October, takes you on a tour of the salt farm, Hihi Olive Estate and Dancing Petrel Vineyard, with lots of tastings, morning tea and a picnic lunch.

Savour Northland also sees the launch of the Ocean Water for restaurants. Bottled in glass refillable bottles and filled with delicious still or sparkling solar-powered drinking water made from sea water.

“People have become more interested in where their food comes from and how it is made” explains James “We’ve committed ourselves to becoming New Zealand’s most sustainable small business. Cutting down food miles and using old fashioned manual techniques for producing our products is just part of the philosophy we want to develop.”

Hospitality businesses who will have Ocean Water available during Savour Northland are Peekaboo Backyard Eatery and Beachcomber Restaurant in Kaitaia, Jesse’s by the Waterfront in Mangonui, Maha Restaurant and Marden Estate in Kerikeri and Sabio Coffee in Whangarei.

“Thank you to all of these hospitality businesses for sharing our vision of making environmentally friendly water, delivered to their clients in a truly sustainable way” adds James. “Next time you are looking for bottled water for your dinner table, ask for Oceanwater, and help us start a water revolution!”

